Baker Law Group, PLLC Hires Oil and Gas Attorney Kaitlyn Luck to Lead New Mexico Practice

Kaitlyn Luck, Associate Attorney at Baker Law Group

Baker Law Group, PLLC adds a dedicated oil and gas attorney to its Albuquerque office to serve New Mexico producers, landowners, and royalty owners.

The Permian Basin does not stop at the Texas border. New Mexico's producing regions generate just as much legal complexity as any oil and gas jurisdiction in the country.” — Kaitlyn Luck, Associate Attorney, Baker Law Group, PLLC

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Law Group, PLLC has hired Kaitlyn Luck as an Associate Attorney to lead the firm's oil and gas practice from the Albuquerque office. Luck will represent producers, landowners, mineral rights owners, royalty owners, and operators across New Mexico's producing regions.New Mexico's Oil and Gas Legal LandscapeNew Mexico ranks among the most active oil and gas producing states in the country. The Permian Basin in southeastern New Mexico and the San Juan Basin in the northwest generate consistent legal activity across lease negotiations, royalty disputes, regulatory proceedings, and mineral title matters. That level of activity has created sustained demand for a dedicated New Mexico oil and gas attorney throughout the state.Regulatory demands in New Mexico have grown alongside production volumes. The New Mexico Oil Conservation Division governs well permitting, production reporting, environmental compliance, and plugging obligations statewide. Compliance failures carry significant consequences for operators. Additionally, royalty underpayment remains one of the most common disputes facing landowners and mineral rights owners across both basins. Operators frequently take improper deductions or fail to pay on time, and those discrepancies often go unresolved without direct legal representation.Attorney BackgroundLuck brings 12 years of legal experience to Baker Law Group, PLLC, with a practice focused on oil and gas law, energy, real estate, and business law. She earned her J.D. from Texas Tech University School of Law. Luck has been admitted to practice in New Mexico since 2013 and is also admitted before the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. She is a member of the New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice.Oil and Gas Practice AreasAt Baker Law Group, PLLC, Luck will handle both transactional and litigation oil and gas matters for clients statewide. The firm represents clients in oil and gas lease drafting, review, and negotiation; royalty disputes and underpayment claims; and mineral rights title examination and quiet title actions. Baker Law Group, PLLC also handles surface use agreements and surface owner protections, New Mexico Oil Conservation Division compliance and regulatory proceedings, pooling and forced pooling matters, pipeline and transportation disputes, and oil and gas acquisitions and divestitures across New Mexico's producing basins.Real Estate Law in New MexicoProperty law intersects directly with oil and gas work throughout New Mexico. A real estate attorney in Albuquerque at Baker Law Group, PLLC assists property owners, mineral rights holders, and investors with title examination, quiet title actions, and property transactions that arise alongside oil and gas activity. When mineral rights are severed from the surface estate, title complications require careful legal review before a lease, sale, or acquisition proceeds. Surface owners managing competing claims from mineral estate development also benefit from direct legal counsel on their property rights. Baker Law Group, PLLC handles real estate matters from its Albuquerque office for clients statewide.Business Law for New Mexico Energy ClientsNew Mexico's energy sector also generates significant business law demands for companies operating across the state's producing basins. Entity formation, commercial contract drafting, joint venture structuring, and operational agreements are consistent needs for operators, investors, and midstream companies active in the Permian Basin and San Juan Basin. A business attorney in Albuquerque at Baker Law Group, PLLC advises energy sector clients on both day-to-day operational legal matters and longer-term business planning across New Mexico.About Baker Law Group, PLLCBaker Law Group, PLLC is a multi-state law firm with offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, Northglenn, Las Vegas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth, Albuquerque, and Kansas City. The firm represents individuals, businesses, and organizations across practice areas including oil and gas law, civil litigation, real estate, business law, estate planning, employment law, family law, and criminal defense.

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