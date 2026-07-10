Fishing Frenzy Fridays (Kings County)

DATE: 7/10

START TIME: 2:00 PM

END TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: Shirley Chisholm State Park – Penn Pier, 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11239

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fishing-frenzy-fridays-registration-1992511249785?aff=erelexpmlt

Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by State Parks during their Fishing Frenzy Fridays at Penn Pier. This FREE fishing clinic will take place at Shirley Chisholm State Park on Friday, July 10, 2026 where participants will learn the ins and outs of fishing in Jamaica Bay and more!

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod or bring your own. Bait will also be available.

Registration is required for this event. There are three 45-minute sessions to select from when registering: 2:00PM-2:45PM | 3:00PM-3:45 PM | 4:00PM-4:45PM. A freshwater fishing license is NOT required to participate in this free clinic.