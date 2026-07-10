Sail 250 Maryland Marine Corps League Detachment Wreath Laying

BALTIMORE – U.S. Marines and Sailors participating in Sail 250 Maryland joined members of Marine Corps League Detachment 565 during a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen as part of the city’s commemoration of America’s 250th birthday at the Baltimore War Memorial, June 28, 2026.

Sail 250 is a nationwide celebration marking 250 years of American independence, with major events in Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, and Boston. In Baltimore, Marines and Sailors connected with the local community, joining the Marine Corps League for their monthly meeting and extending a special invitation to the ceremony at the memorial.

The Baltimore War Memorial, built to honor those who gave their lives in service to the nation, provided a solemn for the event. Marines, Sailors, veterans and families gathered to pay tribute to the generations of Americans who answered the call to serve.”

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Aaron Norwood, commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 and guest of honor, addressed the event attendees that echoing the spirit of remembrance and gratitude. “We gather this morning within [these] walls, a place built for one purpose—to remember,” Norwood said. “This memorial was raised by a grateful city to honor those who gave their lives in service to our nation. There is no more fitting ground on which to stand and bow our heads.”

The ceremony served as a reminder of the cost of freedom, during a week filled with celebration and patriotism. “It is easy, in a moment like this one, surrounded by the celebration of America's 250th birthday, to forget the cost behind the freedom we enjoy,” Norwood remarked. “The ships gathered in the harbor this week, the flags in the harbor breeze, the very fact that we can gather here in peace, none of it was free. It was paid for in the courage of young men and women who stepped forward when their country asked, and who gave everything they had to give.”

The wreath symbolized a commitment to remember the sacrifices of those who came before. “This wreath we lay is a promise,” Norwood said. “We will not forget their sacrifice. That there is a flag to raise and a watch to stand, their names and their spirit will live on.”

For the Marines and Sailors present, the event was more than a ceremony; it was a chance to connect with the community, honor the legacy of service, and reaffirm the values that have defined the nation for two and a half centuries.

“Seeing veterans still have so much pride, from there time in service and the history of Marines is heartwarming,” Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard said. “It shows that our culture, and what we stand for is not a façade, we live through our values that we preach. It gives me a sense of motivation that is real and pure, not something that you find anywhere.”

As Sail 250 continues across the country, events like the wreath-laying in Baltimore serve as powerful reminders of the enduring bond between the military and the communities they serve, and of the sacrifices that have shaped the nation’s history.

“To the fallen of our nation's sea services, we have the watch,” Norwood said. “Rest easy. You are not forgotten, and you never will be.”