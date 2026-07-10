USS RICHARD M. MCCOOL JR. (LPD 29) Sailors Conclude Namesake Visit to Tishomingo, OK

ByLT Beaux Davis, USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) UnitPublic Affairs Representative

Tishomingo, Okla. – Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Richard M McCool Jr. (LPD 29) concluded a multi-day namesake visit to Tishomingo, July 6.

The visit provided the crew a unique opportunity to connect with their ship's hometown namesake Capt. (Ret.) Richard Miles McCool Jr.of Tishomingoand to underscore the Navy’s enduring commitment to community and heritage.

“The warm welcome received by my crew from the residents of Tishomingo reinvigorated the ship’s pride and American spirit already living onboard the Richard M McCool Jr. The opportunity to engage with the residents of Tishomingo not only connected us with a community who welcomed us as their own, but reminded us that the fighting spirit of the Navy is first born and fostered in Anytown, USA.” said Capt. Jeff Betz, commanding officer of USS Richard M. McCool Jr.

Throughout the visit, the crew participated in a variety of community and ceremonial events, including leading the LibertyFest 4th of July Parade in Oklahoma City, visiting the Chickasaw Bank Museum where McCool is honored and the crew presented a painting of the commissioning of the Richard M McCool Jr., a wreath laying ceremony at the Tishomingo War Memorial, and a community event at the Tishomingo American Legion Post 164. These engagements provided an opportunity for Sailors to share their stories of service while building lasting relationships with the community.

The Richard M McCool Jr. is named in honor of McCool, who was awarded the Navy’s Congressional Medal of Honor for heroic actions during the Battle of Okinawa. While serving as the Commanding Officer of USS LCU 122, then Lt. McCool ordered his ship to rescue the men from the sinking ship of the USS William D Porter after a Japanese kamikaze attack. The next day, USS LCU 122 was attacked by two kamikazes. Despite shrapnel wounds and severe second-degree burns, McCool rescued several men trapped in a burning compartment while ensuring his ship survived.

Richard M. McCool Jr. is a flight 2 San Antonio-class amphibious transport warship with the mission to land, train, and deploy a Marine Landing Force during sustained joint amphibious combat operations at sea, ashore, and in the air. The warship is crewed with Sailors and Marines to support joint maritime operations using the Navy’s newest state-of-the-art combat systems. Missions to include the rapid deployment of Marines ashore by air or sea, humanitarian disaster relief, and evacuation operations. Following their visit, Richard M. McCool Jr. has resumed normal operations. Commissioned in2024, Richard M. McCool Jr.is homeported at Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, Va.

Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships and 31 shore commands.

For more information about USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), visit the ship's official webpage at https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/LPD29. To follow the crew's ongoing operations, follow the ship's official Facebook page athttps://www.facebook.com/LPD29. For more SURFLANT news and imagery, visithttps://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surflant.usff.navy.milor visit the SURFLANT DVIDS page athttps://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dvidshub.net%2Funit%2FCNSL.