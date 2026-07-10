SOCNORTH hosts NORAD, USNORTHCOM Commander to synchronize homeland defense

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), visited U.S. Special Operations Command North (SOCNORTH) Headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., July 8, 2026.

The SOCNORTH command team, U.S. Army Col. Matthew Tucker and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Dorsh, hosted Guillot to align strategic objectives and evaluate ongoing operations.

"As the dedicated Special Operations Force (SOF) component to USNORTHCOM, SOCNORTH provides the specialized capabilities and rapid adaptability essential to our layered homeland defense," said Guillot. "Whether projecting elite forces into austere Arctic environments or collaborating with ally and partner nations to secure our borders, this team works daily to disrupt adversary threat networks and safeguard our nation."

Their discussions centered on SOCNORTH's critical role in current homeland defense missions, security cooperation, and the future development of joint-force SOF capabilities across the USNORTHCOM area of responsibility.

SOCNORTH plans, coordinates, and conducts special operations in collaboration with mission partners, to assure allies and partners, compete below the level of armed conflict, deter conventional and irregular threats, and set conditions to execute contingency operations to defend the United States and its interests.