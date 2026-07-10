Crawford Celebrates Blues Kids Week, Highlights Importance of Music Education

CHICAGO – State Rep. Michael Crawford, D-Chicago, is recognizing Illinois’ rich Blues heritage and celebrating the educators and community leaders who are inspiring the next generation of musicians through music education and cultural preservation.

“Watching these talented young musicians perform was a powerful reminder that the Blues is more than a genre of music—it’s a living part of Illinois’ history and culture,” Crawford said. “Recognizing the people who devote their time and talent to mentoring young musicians and preserving our state’s Blues heritage is something I’m proud to do.”

Crawford was honored to present and secure the adoption of House Resolution 586, which declares July 5–10, 2026, as Blues Kids Week in Illinois. The resolution recognizes the annual Blues Camp in Chicago and honors Fernando Jones and the Blues Kids Foundation for their outstanding contributions to music education, cultural preservation, and youth development.

For years, the Blues Kids Foundation has helped young people develop their musical talents while introducing them to the history and cultural significance of Blues music. Through its annual Blues Camp and other educational programs, the organization provides students with mentorship, performance opportunities, and a deeper appreciation for one of Illinois’ most influential musical traditions.

“Illinois has a proud Blues legacy that continues to inspire new generations of musicians”; Crawford said. “By recognizing Blues Kids Week, we’re also recognizing the value of music education and the opportunities it creates for young people to learn, grow, and express themselves. I’m proud to support programs like Blues Camp that invest in our youth while preserving an important part of our state’s history.”