COL. JEFFREY HICKS APPOINTED AS UNITED STATES PROPERTY AND FISCAL OFFICER FOR ILLINOIS Your browser does not support the audio element.

Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, has announced the appointment of Col. Jeffrey P. Hicks as the United States Property and Fiscal Officer (USPFO) for Illinois.

Col. Hicks will replace Col. Brian Creech, who is retiring at the end of September after a 40-year distinguished career.

“Colonel Creech has served the Illinois National Guard and the nation with unwavering dedication and financial stewardship. His leadership as the USPFO has been instrumental to our success, and we wish him a long and happy retirement,” said Maj. Gen. Boyd. “We are thrilled to welcome Colonel Hicks into this new role. His extensive experience in logistics and financial management within the Illinois National Guard, most recently as the Deputy USPFO, makes him the ideal leader to continue our tradition of excellence and accountability. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead this critical office.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Creech expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve. “Serving as the United States Property and Fiscal Officer for Illinois has been the honor of my career,” said Creech. “I am incredibly proud of the work our team has accomplished to ensure the readiness of the Illinois National Guard. I know the office is in highly capable hands with Colonel Hicks, and I look forward to seeing its continued success.”

Throughout his career, Creech demonstrated a strong commitment to service both stateside and overseas. He deployed to Iraq with the 232nd Corps Support Battalion from January 2004 to January 2005, serving as the intelligence and operations officer. Additionally, his extensive operational experience includes participating in multinational exercises such as Eager Lion in Jordan and Anaconda 18 in Poland.

Hicks expressed his readiness to assume the new responsibilities. “I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me to serve as the next USPFO for Illinois,” said Hicks. “Colonel Creech has set a high standard of excellence during his tenure, and I am committed to building upon that foundation to provide optimal stewardship of our federal resources and steadfast support for our service members.”

Hicks, a native of Springfield, Illinois, has more than 23 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant from the Officer Candidate School in 2006. He has served in a variety of command and staff positions with increasing responsibility, including a deployment to Iraq from 2004 to 2006 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and a deployment to Afghanistan in 2010 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Prior to this appointment, Hicks served as the Deputy USPFO, where he was responsible for assisting in the management of all federal resources for the Illinois National Guard. He had served as the USPFO Financial Manager and Supply and Services Division Chief before his selection as Deputy USPFO.

As the USPFO, Hicks will work directly for the Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau,Army Gen. Thomas M. Carden Jr. In this capacity, Hicks is responsible for receiving, accounting for, and safeguarding all federal funds and property provided to the Illinois National Guard. Operating in this vital role, he ensures federal resources are properly managed and allocated to maintain the readiness of the state's National Guard units for both state and federal missions.