NUWC Division Newport’s 2025 Annual Overview highlights technical excellence, strategic vision

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport workforce continues to maintain the highest level of service to the fleet, and those efforts are highlighted in the command’s 2025 Annual Overview now available here.

The Strategic Planning Office and the Public Affairs Office gathered stories and photos that highlight the people, projects, and events that made for an eventful 2025 at Division Newport. The overview discusses the origin of the “Mastery of the Seas at All Depths: 2035” strategic vision, command metrics, and offers a month-by-month recap of Division Newport highlights.

Division Newport’s Technical Director Marie Bussiere and Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Behm introduce the report by noting the warfare center’s important work.

“Looking back at 2025 and its challenges, we are so proud of this team,” Bussiere said. “Together, we persevered and never wavered from our mission of advancing the state of the art in undersea warfare, ensuring maritime dominance through our research, development, and fleet support. Challenging times test our mettle. Our team of engineers, scientists, business professionals, technicians, and support staff demonstrated a resilience that underscored our importance in the Navy’s foundry. Pressure has made us stronger and we look forward to overcoming any challenge necessary to keep our Navy effective and dominant.”

The Annual Overview depicts three main themes: “Warfighting Readiness for the Fleet of Today and Tomorrow,” “Leadership and Workforce Brilliance,” and “Technical and Business Excellence.”

This 40-page document provides a high-level view of some of the people, projects, and events that have contributed to the command’s success. The overview also highlights visitors, special events, business metrics and economic impact data. In 2025, Division Newport’s total funding reached $2 billion.

“For more than 150 years, Division Newport has supported the fleet with technological advancements that have ensured mission success during operations such as Enduring Freedom. Our systems’ reliability and effectiveness contributed significantly to the Navy’s sustained dominance in the undersea,” the report states. “We continue to evolve. Division Newport’s role now encompasses the entire undersea battlespace and beyond. Incremental changes combined with significant forward movement — from systems to processes to training — expands our advantage over our adversaries.”

"Releasing the Annual Overview is a highlight each year because it celebrates the people, stories, and milestones behind our success,"said Division Newport’s Business Director Dawn Vaillancourt."It stands as an historical record of our command’s achievements. While it is a proud reflection of our team, it also clearly demonstrates to our external partners who we are, what we do, and the vital role we play in securing our submarine fleet's dominance."

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869.Commanded by Capt. Kevin Behm, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.