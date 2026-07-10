Vice Chief of Naval Operations talks to U.S. Naval War College students, faculty

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, on July 10, 2026.

Kilby spoke to war college leadership and officers enrolled in the College of Maritime Operational Warfare’s (CMOW) Maritime Staff Operators Course (MSOC) while at the institution’s campus.

"As we navigate an increasingly complex security environment, our warfighting advantage relies heavily on leaders who can think critically, adapt rapidly, and integrate operations seamlessly across all domains,” said Kilby. “The rigorous education and staff training provided here are vital to ensuring our maritime forces are ready to deter aggression and win decisively.”

The Maritime Staff Operators Course (MSOC) provides resident education in the application of the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) concept, organization and processes; maritime operational level of warfare concepts, terminology and processes; and the Navy Planning Process (NPP) in order to produce graduates capable of immediately supporting the commander’s decision cycle at the operational level of warfare in a dynamic and complex environment.

"For Navy leaders training to operate in – and manage – fleet and combatant command staffs, hearing from Adm. Kilby is truly transformative,” said Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, president of the war college. “The vice chief of naval operations can provide extraordinary perspective on the highest-level priorities and decision-making that these warfighters must be able to understand and translate into orders for action by subordinate and tactical forces. This context is crucial as we prepare our next wave of staff operators for mission success. These types of interactions with the most senior of our military's leaders are among the many opportunities that make a U.S. Naval War College education stand out."

Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to hedge aggressively, innovate continuously, fight distributively, delegate confidently, and command with clarity within complex battlespaces.