U.S. Naval War College President Addresses Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Midshipmen During International Naval Review 250

U.S. Naval War College President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker addressed nearly 200 Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) midshipmen aboard the training ship JS Kashima (TV-3508) during International Naval Review (INR) 250 on July 5, 2026.

INR 250, hosted in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3-8, 2026, is the largest international maritime event in U.S. history, involving participation from more than 50 nations, 30 U.S. and international naval ships, 45 tall ships, nearly 200 aircraft and 20,000 uniformed military personnel – including 8,000 service members from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Walker spoke to the trainee officers and answered their questions aboard JS Kashima as a guest of Rear Adm. Ryoko Azuma, commander of the JMSDF Training Squadron.

"It was truly an honor to have the opportunity to engage with the talented, hardworking and professional Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force officers earning their stripes aboard the JS Kashima,” said Walker. “I want to offer my deepest appreciation to Rear Adm. Azuma for welcoming me aboard her flagship and giving me the chance to interact with the next generation of JMSDF leaders.

“In addition to the fireworks and parades, the personal relationships we're able to build between militaries and between people are what make events like International Naval Review 250 so special,” he continued. “I know the future of Japan and our alliance is in great hands after meeting these exceptional men and women.”

JS Kashima is participating in INR 250 as part of a training deployment that lasts more than five months and covers more than 30,000 nautical miles. The mission includes port visits to Canada, Iceland, Mexico and Panama, in addition to the U.S. JMSDF trainees have executed the overseas training cruise at least annually since 1957, with the 2026 edition being the 70th such deployment.

“I'm proud and inspired by the extraordinary crew of Kashima,” Walker said.“I hope in the years ahead, some of these amazing young officers enroll at the U.S. Naval War College and continue our longstanding tradition of studying strategy and tactics shoulder-to-shoulder, and returning to our combined fleet stronger together.”

Each year, the college welcomes between 100 and 150 foreign officers to the U.S. from around the world to study strategy, warfare, decision making, and operational art. Since creating a program for international officers in 1956, the NWC has more than 5,500 international alumni from 145 countries worldwide.

There have been approximately 140 NWC graduates from Japan over the past 70 years, including 80 who reached a flag officer rank – such as admiral or general – and 16 who became chief of staff of the JMSDF.

NWC International Programs Department offerings include the 11-month in-residence Naval Command College and Naval Staff College programs, for senior-level and mid-career international officers, respectively, as well as the concentrated five-month Maritime Security & Governance Course and the 11-week International Maritime Staff Operators Course.

Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage.