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Retiring Deputy Sheriff Eddie Winesett honored by Sheriff Fountain and Board of Commissioners

During the July 6, 2026 meeting of the Granville County Board of Commissioners, Sheriff Fountain honored recently retired deputy Ralph "Eddie" Winesett, Jr., along with members of the Granville County Board of Commissioners. 
 
 Winesett began his career with Granville County in January 1997 and retired on June 1, 2026, after serving over twenty-nine years with the GCSO.
 
 Congratulations to Deputy Winesett on a fantastic career in law enforcement serving the citizens of Granville County, and we wish him a long and happy retirement!

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Retiring Deputy Sheriff Eddie Winesett honored by Sheriff Fountain and Board of Commissioners

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