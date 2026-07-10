A.SHIMUS Featured in Forbes, Worn by Big Brother Winner Ashley Hollis

At The Bank at Amador in San Francisco, Remy Elysee walks the floral-lined runway in a polished black tweed look by A.Shimus, styled with a structured bag from BeAlice and jewelry by Laminar Jewelry. The moment pairs classic tailoring with a modern, quiet Emmy Award Winning Journalist Dion Lim wears A.Shimus

The Japanese-crafted luxury workwear label for petite professionals gains national momentum with press features, on-air placements and a Nordstrom debut.

Luxury fashion has spent decades overlooking petite women. At A.SHIMUS, we design premium, beautifully fitted garments made for them.” — Author: Aya Shimura, Founder and CEO, A.SHIMUS

NEW YORK CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.SHIMUS , the luxury workwear brand designed exclusively for petite professional women, is entering a breakout year. Recently featured in Forbes , the New York-based label founded by Aya Shimura has become a favorite among high-profile talent including Ashley Hollis, attorney and winner of Big Brother Season 27, and on-air television hosts at CNBC and is set to arrive at Nordstrom, marking its first major U.S. retail partnership.Founded by Shimura after a career on Wall Street, A.SHIMUS was born from a gap she experienced firsthand: the near-total absence of elevated, precisely tailored workwear for women 5'4" and under. Every garment is crafted in Japan and developed according to Japanese sizing standards, known for precise tailoring aligned with smaller frames. The collection, featherlight tweed jackets, sculpting dresses, and high-waist tailored pieces, is designed to carry women seamlessly from boardroom to evening.The brand's visibility has accelerated through national television, where CNBC hosts have worn A.SHIMUS on air, and through cultural moments such as Hollis, one of the most talked-about reality television winners of 2025 — choosing the label. The upcoming Nordstrom placement, secured with Los Angeles agency Wear the Future , positions A.SHIMUS to reach petite professionals nationwide."This is what happens when precision tailoring meets a genuinely underserved market," said Annabelle Kajbaf, Founder and CEO of Wear the Future, the agency representing A.SHIMUS. "Petite professionals have been an afterthought in luxury fashion for decades. Aya built a brand where they are the entire point."About A.SHIMUS: A.SHIMUS is a luxury workwear brand for petite professionals, crafted in Japan and headquartered in New York. Inspired by founder Aya Shimura's Japanese heritage and her Wall Street career, the brand blends refined tailoring, flattering silhouettes and sustainable credentials. Visit a-shimus.com.About Wear the Future: Wear the Future is Los Angeles's first conscious fashion PR, showroom and brand consulting agency, headquartered in Culver City with a presence in Paris, connecting independent designers with leading U.S. retailers, press and Hollywood talent.

Elevated workwear for petite professionals - crafted in Japan to accompany you through every chapter with lasting comfort.

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