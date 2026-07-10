The PC12 Adventure Race Returns for 2026: An Expedition into Colombia's Magical Depths

Trekking in Colombia at PC12 Mountain biking at PC12 in Colombia Kayaking at PC12 Adventure Race River trekking at PC12 Adventure Race Mountain trails at PC12 Adventure Race in Colombia

PC12 Adventure Race returns from July 12 to 18, 2026, inviting the world's toughest endurance athletes to experience the breathtaking biodiversity of Colombia.

Caves, canyons, rivers, high mountain moors and breathtaking viewpoints will be just some of the spectacular places where PC12 will once again leave an indelible mark on your mind and soul. ” — Juan Diego Aristizabal - Race Director

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated PC12 Adventure Race is set to return for its 5th edition from July 12 to 18, 2026, inviting the world's toughest endurance athletes to experience the breathtaking biodiversity of Colombia. Serving as an Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) Qualifier, this year’s 500-kilometer non-stop, unassisted expedition race will push racers to their absolute limits.Themed "From the depths of the earth, where raw nature breathes and the soul awakens," the 2026 edition promises a profoundly transformative journey.Race Director Juan Diego Aristizabal promises; “In 2026, new magical landscapes will unveil even greater surprises. Caves, canyons, rivers, high mountain moors and breathtaking viewpoints will be just some of the spectacular places where PC12 will once again leave an indelible mark on your mind and soul. A race to the depths of the earth and your soul, where your senses will soar.”Known for its unpredictable but friendly interactions with locals in remote villages, the event embodies the vibrant colors, flavors, and welcoming spirit of Colombia.12 is the Magic NumberThe race's intriguing name stems from an infamous incident in a past expedition race where a checkpoint designated as "PC12" was misplaced, making it impossible for any team to find. It quickly became a standing joke in the adventure racing community that lost or struggling teams were "on PC12".To erase this bad memory, the Colombian organizers embraced the nickname and completely flipped its meaning. Today, the mythical "PC12" is the ultimate checkpoint of every racer's dreams—a surprise, luxurious oasis hidden somewhere on the course where exhausted athletes are treated to a feast of food to sustain them on their journey, and sometimes the use of showers or beds. The location is often associated with a voluntary community project carried out by the race.The race always starts at 12 minutes past the hour, and will begin this year at an undisclosed location on Sunday July 12th at 09.12.Gathering at the Salt Cathedral of ZipaquiráBefore the race starts, teams will gather and prepare for the race in the town Zipaquirá, which is 50km north of Bogota. The opening ceremony will be held in one of the major tourist attractions in Colombia, the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá. This unique underground Roman Catholic church is built within the tunnels of a salt mine 200 metres (660 ft) underground. Teams will have time to explore the site ahead of the opening ceremony and briefing, which starts at 17.12 on July 10th. On Saturday 11th teams will start their PC12 journey by travelling to an intermediate location on the way to the mystery start.Authentic Adventure in ColombiaThe 2026 course will take teams through the rugged and beautiful regions of Boyacá and Santander. The gruelling multi-discipline route features trekking, mountain biking, paddling, rope work, speleology (caving), and Class 3 packrafting. Racers will explore brand new magical landscapes, diving into deep caverns, massive canyons, rushing rivers, and high-mountain paramos.A hallmark of the PC12 Adventure Race is its commitment to raw, authentic adventure. Organizers pride themselves on adapting the race logistics to the wild course, rather than altering the route for logistical ease. This dedication means that gear boxes and bikes are often transported by boats or mules just so teams can reach the most magical, untouched checkpoints.The Race from Colombia to CorsicaThe 2026 edition has drawn a highly competitive international roster of 15 teams with athletes from Colombia, Spain, Brazil, Ireland, France, the USA, Sweden and Costa Rica.Defending champions and ARWS Hall of Fame team Vidaraid enters as the heavy favorite, boasting an unparalleled record of success in South American expedition races. Racing under the Spanish flag, their 2026 roster features regular team members Urtzi Iglesias, Jon Ander Arambalza, Marco Amselem, who are joined by Irish racer Rachel Nolan.They will face fierce competition from an experienced field, including strong international squads like the USA's USWE x Terra Venture and 38.6 Degrees, as well as France's Team Bois Raid / DSA and Team Avallon. Local pride will be fiercely defended by veteran Colombian teams who know the terrain best, including Sleeper's, Explora Mayari Palante, and the historically dominant SETI.Teams will be battling to win the race and the ultimate reward goes to the victor: The winning team will earn a coveted free entry to the Adventure Racing World Championship (ARWC) 2026 in October in Corsica.For live tracking, team updates, and more information about the race, visit the official event website at www.pc12ar.com or follow @pc12adventurerace on Instagram and all channels @arworldseries.

PC12 Adventure Race Returns in Colombia

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