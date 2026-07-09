Library of N.C. Announces Federal Grants to Local Libraries

The Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, is proud to announce awards to local libraries. Across the state, 46 awards have been issued for a total of $2,785,339 in grant funds from the Library of North Carolina with funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) through the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) to support new or expanded library programs and services, as well as limited ongoing projects.

“We are proud to support communities across North Carolina through their libraries with these grants," said DNCR Secretary Pam Cashwell. “From literacy initiatives to digital access, document preservation to health programming, these projects reflect the range of needs today’s libraries meet in their communities.”

The grants were awarded based on criteria that advance the Library of North Carolina’s goals of Community Engagement, Expanding Access, and Responsive Organizations. These projects will support the critical work of libraries, including developing tutoring programs, providing access to library programs and services in local communities, establishing new spaces for learning and collaboration, and increasing access to materials through digitization and preservation.

To address geographic isolation, digital opportunity needs, senior isolation, and rural childhood literacy gaps in Beaufort, Hyde, and Martin Counties, BHM Regional Library will implement a scheduled mobile pop-up van serving its rural communities. This initiative directly targets residents who face transportation barriers, limited broadband access, and reduced access to structured literacy programming.

Chatham County Public Libraries will expand community access to non‑traditional library materials by establishing a Library of Things collection, promoting sustainability and creative exploration. The Library of Things will promote learning and skill development, provide access to items that are cost-prohibitive, allow users to explore a new skill or hobby, and build connection with others.

Durham Technical Community College will expand access to graphic novels through a collection development and programming initiative. The project will enhance learning by launching a graphic novel book club, adding high-impact titles to the collection, and supporting two faculty course redesign workshops focused on integrating graphic novels into teaching to improve student success.

Western Carolina University will implement a coordinated digitization, access, and outreach initiative focused on the Hubert Hayes Mountain Youth Jamboree collection. The project will preserve reel-to-reel tapes of the Hubert Hayes Mountain Youth Jamboree that are currently inaccessible due to obsolete playback equipment and media fragility and will transform them into stable digital resources available freely online.

See the full list of awardees.

These grant awards are made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the Library of North Carolina, a division of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LS-260837-OLS-26).

The Library of North Carolina enriches the lives of North Carolinians through access to information resources, strengthens communities through exceptional library services, and inspires and supports literacy and lifelong learning for all North Carolinians.