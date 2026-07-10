Attorney General Ken Paxton is pleased to announce the recognition of the selection of eleven Assistant Attorneys General (“AAGs”) of the Year from the Child Support Division, recognizing exceptional dedication to serving Texas families and children. One AAG was selected from each of the state’s ten child support regions, along with one honoree from the Child Support Division’s State Office.

The annual awards highlight AAGs who consistently go above and beyond in their commitment to the children and parents who the Child Support Division serves. Honorees are nominated by peers and supervisors who observe their outstanding professionalism and service firsthand.

“These Assistant Attorneys General exemplify the best of public service. Their dedication and compassion ensure that Texas children receive the support they deserve,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Their service strengthens families across Texas. I am proud of their commitment and professionalism, which embodies the mission of my office.”

David DeSoto was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 1 in Lubbock.

Edward Balderas was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 2 in Seguin.

Elle Romero was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 3 in Pharr.

Sydney Nutt was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 4 in Dallas.

Melanie Airey was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 5 in Beaumont.

Angelica Moreno was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 6 in Houston.

Lauren Kahre-Campbell was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 7 in Austin.

Brittany Bryant was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 8 in El Paso.

Hannah Salami was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 9 in Fort Worth.

Victoria Ly was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 10 in Rosenberg.

Tara Evans was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s headquarters in Austin.

Attorney General Paxton’s Child Support Division offers vital services to Texas families, including locating absent parents, establishing paternity, enforcing and modifying child and medical support orders, and collecting and distributing child support payments.

For more information about the Office of the Attorney General and the child support services it provides, call (800) 252-8014 or visit the agency’s website at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov.