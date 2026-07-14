Darwin AI Expands Into an Enterprise-Grade Platform for Statewide, Multi-Agency AI Governance

New enterprise capabilities advance Darwin Enterprise, the company's offering for governing AI across large-scale, multi-agency government.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darwin AI , the AI governance and agentic workflow platform built exclusively for state and local government, today announced a major expansion of its platform. A series of new capabilities, developed over recent months, together advance Darwin Enterprise, the company's offering for governing AI across the largest and most complex government organizations in the country.The expansion reflects how quickly AI has scaled across government. Since its founding, Darwin has helped cities, states, counties, and agencies adopt AI without compromising the records, privacy, and compliance obligations that define public service. As that adoption has spread from individual departments to entire states, the same requirements now apply at a far greater scale. Darwin Enterprise meets that moment, giving statewide organizations and major agencies a way to govern AI across tens of thousands of endpoints while coordinating oversight between a central IT authority and the departments and sub-agencies it serves.As AI adoption accelerates across government, the challenge is no longer whether agencies will use AI. It’s whether they can govern it at the scale of an entire state or large enterprise,” said Noam Maital, CEO and Co-Founder of Darwin AI. “Large government organizations need centralized visibility and oversight without forcing every agency into the same operating model. Darwin Enterprise was built for that reality, giving IT leaders the ability to establish enterprise-wide governance while empowering agencies to manage their own approved tools, policies, and guardrails within a common framework.Latest Platform CapabilitiesDarwin Enterprise brings together a set of capabilities that give security and compliance teams greater visibility, control, and precision as AI adoption grows across their organizations:- Multi-tenant architecture so a central IT authority can govern AI organization-wide while each agency manages its own tools, policies, and guardrails.- Flexible hosting to meet each organization's security requirements, whether in a TX-RAMP Level 2 environment or the customer's own cloud infrastructure.- Deep Policy and AI governance guidance to help agencies develop or adapt AI policies aligned with the standards and regulations that govern them.- AI Tool Explorer lets teams evaluate and classify AI tools from Darwin's registry before they are procured or enter the environment, so governance is in place from the first user session.- File Upload Controls extend enforcement to the files employees upload, detecting sensitive information inside documents sent to tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot.- Shadow Account Enforcement detects and blocks AI access through personal accounts on managed devices, capturing the signed-in email for every session and flagging any that fall outside the organization's domain.Purpose-Built for State and Local GovernmentDarwin Enterprise stands among the enterprise platforms that set the standard for security across large organizations, with one important distinction: it is built exclusively for the public sector. It is engineered around obligations that general-purpose tools do not address, including public records retention and the state- and local-specific compliance requirements that only government carries."The most common question we hear is how Darwin differs from the enterprise security platforms agencies already run, and the answer comes down to depth and focus," said Dustin Haisler, Chief AI Officer and U.S. General Manager, Darwin AI. "Darwin is designed to work alongside the enterprise security investments agencies already have, but provides more robust insight and control around the AI that these general-purpose tools miss. It is also engineered around the unique nature of government, including records retention and compliance requirements that only state and local governments have.”The expansion builds on a period of rapid growth for Darwin. Recent milestones include its partnership with the Georgia Technology Authority to anchor the state's AI governance strategy; a partnership with Carahsoft, which serves as Darwin's Master Government Aggregatorand makes the platform available to agencies through NASPO ValuePoint, TIPS, and OMNIA Partners contracts; and a new TXShare cooperative contract offering Darwin through Civic Marketplace. Darwin's leadership is also increasingly sought out as a voice on responsible AI in government, regularly featured at national conferences including NACCHO and Government Technology events.About Darwin AIDarwin AI is a leading AI governance and workflow platform built exclusively for state and local government. Its infrastructure enables agencies to deploy AI securely and in full compliance with records, data privacy, and regulatory requirements. Darwin Govern™ delivers enterprise AI visibility, compliance, and risk mitigation. Darwin LaunchPad™ powers governed, mission-specific AI workflows across government operations. A GovTech 100 company, Darwin AI is headquartered in the U.S. Learn more at www.darwingov.com

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