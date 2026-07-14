Communication Changes Aren't Always Dementia: Speech Therapists Explain the Difference Between Aphasia and Dementia

Experts say understanding the distinction can help individuals receive the right evaluation and treatment sooner.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When an older adult begins struggling to find words, follow conversations, or express themselves clearly, many families immediately fear dementia. While memory loss and communication challenges can occur together, speech-language pathologists say that not every language difficulty is caused by dementia. In some cases, the underlying condition may be aphasia, a language disorder that requires a very different approach to diagnosis and treatment.To help families better understand these two conditions, Anywhere Speech & Language recently published Aphasia vs. Dementia: What's the Difference and How Can Speech Therapy Help ?, an educational guide explaining how the disorders differ, why an accurate diagnosis matters, and the important role speech-language therapy can play."People often use the terms aphasia and dementia interchangeably, but they're not the same condition," said Cara Lacey-Morey, MS, CCC-SLP, owner and speech therapist at Anywhere Speech & Language Therapy . "Although they can share certain symptoms, they affect the brain differently, and understanding those differences helps ensure people receive appropriate care and support."Understanding the DifferenceAphasia is a communication disorder caused by damage to the brain's language centers. It’s most common following a stroke, traumatic brain injury, brain tumor, or certain neurological conditions. It can affect a person's ability to speak, understand language, read, and write. Importantly, aphasia does not necessarily affect intelligence or memory.According to the National Aphasia Association , people living with aphasia often know exactly what they want to say but have difficulty expressing their thoughts because of changes in language processing. This distinction is one of the key differences between aphasia and dementia.Dementia, by contrast, is an umbrella term describing a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with everyday life, the chief cause of which is Alzheimer’s disease. While communication difficulties can develop as dementia progresses, memory loss, reasoning, judgment, attention, and other cognitive functions are also affected.Because both conditions may involve word-finding difficulties or changes in conversation, they are sometimes mistaken for one another.Why the Correct Diagnosis MattersOne of the biggest misconceptions is that difficulty speaking automatically indicates dementia.Speech-language pathologists explain that individuals with aphasia are often fully aware of their communication challenges. They may become frustrated because they understand conversations and know the words they want to use but struggle to retrieve or organize them effectively.Someone living with dementia, however, may experience broader changes involving memory, orientation, decision-making, and problem-solving in addition to communication challenges."There is significant value in a comprehensive evaluation," said Lacey-Morey. "Two people may both have trouble finding words, but the underlying cause could be completely different. Identifying the source of those communication changes allows healthcare providers to recommend the most appropriate treatment and support."How Speech Therapy Can HelpSpeech-language therapy is highly individualized and designed around each person's unique strengths, communication challenges, and personal goals.For someone with aphasia, therapy may focus on rebuilding language skills following a stroke or brain injury. Sessions may include exercises to improve word retrieval, sentence formulation, reading comprehension, writing, and conversational communication.Therapists may also introduce alternative communication strategies, such as gestures, writing, drawing, or communication devices, to help individuals participate more fully in everyday life.For individuals living with dementia, speech therapy often focuses on maintaining communication abilities for as long as possible.Clinicians may recommend memory supports, environmental modifications, caregiver education, and practical communication strategies to reduce frustration and encourage meaningful interaction.Because communication affects nearly every aspect of daily living, therapy often extends beyond the individual receiving treatment. Family members and caregivers frequently learn techniques to improve conversations, reduce misunderstandings, and maintain social connections."Our goal is to help people communicate as effectively as possible, regardless of the diagnosis," explained Lacey-Morey. "When individuals can express themselves and remain connected with family, friends, and their community, it has a meaningful impact on their quality of life."When Families Should Seek an EvaluationSpeech-language pathologists encourage families to seek a professional evaluation whenever significant changes in communication develop, particularly if symptoms appear suddenly or continue to worsen over time.Signs that warrant further assessment may include:• Difficulty finding familiar words• Trouble understanding conversations• Frequent repetition during conversation• Challenges reading or writing• Sudden communication changes following a stroke or brain injury• Increasing difficulty participating in everyday conversationsEarly evaluation can help identify the underlying causes of communication difficulties and allow individuals and families to begin appropriate interventions as soon as possible.Early Support Can Make a Meaningful DifferenceAlthough aphasia and dementia are distinct conditions, both can significantly affect a person's ability to communicate and connect with others. Receiving an accurate diagnosis allows healthcare providers to develop personalized treatment plans that address each individual's needs while helping families better understand what to expect moving forward."Communication is one of the foundations of independence and relationships," added Lacey-Morey. "The earlier people seek an evaluation, the sooner we can begin developing strategies that support meaningful communication. This helps individuals to continue participating in the activities that matter most to them."Individuals and caregivers interested in learning more about communication disorders and virtual speech therapy services are encouraged to visit Anywhere Speech & Language Therapy.About Anywhere Speech & LanguageAnywhere Speech & Language provides personalized online speech-language therapy services for children and adults with a wide range of communication needs. Through evidence-based teletherapy, licensed speech-language pathologists help clients strengthen communication skills, improve confidence, and achieve meaningful participation in everyday life. The clinic provides individualized treatment for aphasia, cognitive-communication disorders, speech sound disorders, language disorders, voice disorders, and other speech and language challenges.

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