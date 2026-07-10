O’Neal on Step Forward to Support Corrections Officer Retention After Yearlong Delay

LANSING, Mich., July 10, 2026 — The nine bills withheld by the speaker of the House must now be presented to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after the Michigan Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that the speaker has a constitutional duty to submit them. Among those bills is state Rep. Amos O’Neal’s (D-Saginaw) House Bill 4666 of 2023, which gives eligible corrections officers a pathway to join the Michigan State Police Retirement System to help recruit and retain officers.

In response to today’s decision, O’Neal released the following statement:

“After more than a year in limbo, HB 4666 can finally move forward. This bill is about doing right by the people who serve our communities and making sure Michigan’s criminal justice system works better for everyone. Corrections officers take on difficult work every day, and they deserve our support. When we support the people who carry out our justice system, we help build a system that is safer, fairer and focused on rehabilitation.

“Our responsibility is to serve the people who sent us here. I’m grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding the law and ensuring the voice of the people is respected through our democratic process.”