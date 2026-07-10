Reps. Jordan, Teshka receive 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 10, 2026) – Recently, State Reps. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) and Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

Jordan will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Fiscal Policy.

"Maintaining our reputation as a fiscally responsible state that's open for business is top of mind for me," Jordan said. "We'll continue reviewing various programs and services to ensure we're being good stewards of Hoosiers' tax dollars."

Teshka will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committees on Education and Financial Institutions and Insurance.

"Summer study committees are a great time to take a deep dive into various issues and consider reforms that will benefit Hoosiers," Teshka said. "From student learning recovery efforts to ensuring a strong economy, lawmakers are focused on keeping Indiana one of the top states to live and work in."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

-30-

State Rep. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) represents House District 17,

which includes all of Fulton County, and portions of Marshall and Pulaski counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) represents House District 7,

which includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.