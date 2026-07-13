Amba Launches July Webinar Series on Dementia, Data and Dignity

Amba provides passive monitoring and real-time health insights that help senior living communities deliver more proactive, personalized care.

Series of Three, 30-minute Webinars Outlines How Earlier Insight Supports Better Memory Care

Dementia care requires both deep compassion and better visibility. Amba was built around the belief that technology should never replace people.” — Stuart Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Amba

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amba, a leading provider of passive health monitoring and remote clinical monitoring technology for senior living, will host a July webinar series focused on dementia care, data-informed decision-making and how earlier insight can help care teams respond to changing resident needs with greater confidence, dignity and support. Designed for senior living executives, clinical leaders and memory care teams, each session explores how passive monitoring, actionable insights and privacy-first technology can support better care planning, stronger communication and more confident decision-making.

The Dementia, Data & Dignity Series will include three 30-minute sessions featuring mini case studies from senior living leaders using passive monitoring and data to better understand resident patterns, identify changes earlier and support more proactive care. The series will explore how communities can move beyond snapshots and use real-time visibility to better understand changes in a resident’s daily routine, sleep, movement or overall well-being.

“Dementia care requires both deep compassion and better visibility,” said Stuart Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Amba. “Amba was built around the belief that technology should never replace people. It should help care teams see what they might otherwise miss, understand resident patterns earlier and respond in ways that preserve dignity, privacy and independence.”

The July sessions include:

July 16 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Patterns & Trends: Data-Powered Prevention

Guest: Josh Freitas, Certus Senior Living

July 23 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Before the Fall: The Power of Prediction

Guest: Tracy D’Andrea, Aravilla Memory Care

July 30 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Census Building: Using Data to Differentiate

Guest: Heidi Kuchenbacker, Gulf Coast Memory Care

Each session is designed for senior living executives, clinical leaders, memory care teams and others interested in how passive monitoring, actionable insights and privacy-first technology can support better care planning, stronger communication and more confident decision-making.

The series is part of Amba’s broader summer webinar programming on human-centered aging and technology. Upcoming August sessions will explore how remote clinical monitoring can help teams detect change before a crisis, along with a case study of the Tiffany Village & Kenny’s Pond communities that details the connection between healthier residents and stronger community performance.

To learn more, call (561) 782-4491 or visit AmbaWebinars.com.

About Amba

Amba provides passive monitoring and real-time health insights that help senior living communities deliver more proactive, personalized care. Using discreet sensors and clinical oversight, Amba enables early detection, supports care teams and improves operational efficiency while preserving resident independence and dignity.

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