New RealTrends City Rankings Underscore the Importance of Local Expertise in a Changing Housing Market
100 Dickson Realty agents and teams recognized among top real estate professionals in Northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and Truckee
The rankings, which recognize top-performing real estate professionals by city, come at a time when buyers and sellers are navigating a housing market that can look very different from one community to the next. While national headlines often tell one story, local conditions in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and surrounding communities may tell another.
For consumers, the rankings offer one measure of where buyers and sellers are turning for experienced local guidance in a changing market.
In total, 100 Dickson Realty agents and teams were recognized across the company’s service region, including 81 individual agents and 19 teams. Together, they represent roughly one in five of all RealTrends-ranked agents and teams across Northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and Truckee.
The recognition spans key markets throughout Dickson Realty’s footprint, including Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Gardnerville, Incline Village, and Truckee. In Sparks, more than half of all RealTrends-ranked agents are affiliated with Dickson Realty. In Reno, Dickson agents account for 51 of the 120 RealTrends-ranked agents, and in Carson City, they represent one-third of the ranked field.
“Buying or selling a home is personal, local, and often complex,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty. “These rankings are meaningful because they reflect the trust our agents continue to earn from clients across the communities we serve. For consumers, it is a reminder that who you work with matters, especially in a market where local knowledge can make a real difference.”
The rankings also point to the depth of Dickson Realty’s regional network. While real estate decisions are often made neighborhood by neighborhood, many buyers and sellers are also navigating broader questions around pricing, inventory, relocation, insurance, financing, and long-term value. In that environment, access to experienced local guidance can help consumers make more confident decisions.
Several Dickson Realty agents and teams earned notable individual recognition in the city rankings. Rebecca Dickson was named the No. 1 RealTrends-ranked agent in Reno by sales volume. Heidi McFadden ranked No. 1 in Carson City by transaction sides, with 33. Felisa Cusimano-Martin recorded the highest side count among Dickson Realty’s ranked agents, with 51 total transaction sides.
Among teams, the Sullivan-Neal Luxury Real Estate Team stood out as one of Dickson Realty’s top-performing teams in the rankings, earning national recognition among small teams and ranking among the strongest teams in comparable-sized metro areas. The two-agent team closed 55 transaction sides, underscoring the expertise across Dickson Realty’s ranked teams.
“No one agent knows everything, but a connected agent knows where to turn,” said Beau Keenan, President of Dickson Realty. “That is the power of a company like Dickson. Our agents are connected to one another, to their communities, and to the information and support that help clients make confident decisions.”
The 2026 RealTrends City Rankings recognize top-performing real estate agents and teams by city, based on sales volume and transaction sides. Dickson Realty’s showing across multiple markets reinforces the company’s position as a community-rooted, market-leading brokerage serving agents, buyers, and sellers throughout Northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and Truckee.
For more than 50 years, Dickson Realty has built its business on the power of connection, supporting agents with training, collaboration, marketing resources, and local expertise. The company remains focused on helping agents build businesses they love while serving clients through life’s biggest moves.
For more information, please visit dicksonrealty.com.
Katy Borja
Dickson Realty
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