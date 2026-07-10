AMERICA’S SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL SPARKS HISTORIC WAVE OF COMMEMORATIVE WHISKEY RELEASES

Past and present collide as premier American distillers celebrate the U.S. Semiquincentennial with limited-edition commemorative bottles.

Whiskey Links & More Reports on Major Distillers Honoring the Nation's 250th Anniversary with Highly Collectible Limited Editions

These 250th-anniversary bottles showcase the deep pride and craftsmanship of our distilling heritage, from Kentucky's rickhouses to Philly's historic Kinsey Liberty Bell release.” — Mark Makers, Whiskey Links & More

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States approaches its landmark 250th anniversary, the American whiskey industry has responded with an unprecedented wave of commemorative releases.Whiskey Links & More, a premier promoter of the whiskey lifestyle, has issued an industry overview highlighting how both heritage Kentucky distilleries and historic regional brands are marking the Semiquincentennial with exclusive, high-concept expressions.The trend spans major industry players, including Heaven Hill Distillery and James B. Beam Distilling Co., alongside historic regional revivals, signaling a massive year for whiskey collectors and history enthusiasts alike.Key Commemorative Releases of the Semiquincentennial: Kinsey Liberty Bell Release (New Liberty Distillery, Philadelphia, PA): Rooted in the birthplace of American independence, Philadelphia’s historic Kinsey brand—produced by New Liberty Distillery—is debuting a highly anticipated, special-edition Liberty Bell release. Paying homage to Pennsylvania's rich heritage as the original epicenter of American distilling, this localized release anchors the historic connection between the spirit and the city where the nation was founded. Rittenhouse Rye United States 250th Anniversary Commemorative Edition (Heaven Hill Distillery): A 10-year-old Bottled-in-Bond straight rye whiskey bottled at 100 proof. This limited allocation honors Rittenhouse’s Pennsylvania roots with patriotic packaging featuring the iconic Liberty Bell and a "1776–2026" designation.• Evan Williams Single Barrel America250 Edition (Heaven Hill Distillery): Officially licensed by America250, this special 117.76-proof bourbon is pulled from a limited selection of 250 barrels and hand-dipped in custom blue wax, celebrating the brand’s parallel history with the nation (distiller Evan Williams became Kentucky’s first licensed distiller in 1783).• Knob Creek 9-Year-Old: Independence Edition (James B. Beam Distilling Co.): Marking the first time Knob Creek has altered its signature wax seal, this limited nationwide release features a striking blue wax top accompanied by a red, white, and blue label to encase Booker Noe's classic 100-proof, pre-Prohibition style bourbon. Copper & Cask "E Pluribus Unum" Series (Latitude Beverage Co.): Standing out for connecting patriotic storytelling with technical production decisions, independent bottler Copper & Cask has launched two highly acclaimed 250th-anniversary releases under Barrel Master Stephen Corrigan. “Wave That Flag” is a 117-proof, 9-year-old double oak bourbon finished in custom American Oak "wave stave" barrels across four toast levels, yielding deep notes of maple syrup and dark caramel. Its counterpart, “Boston Rum Party,” is an 8-year-old rye whiskey finished in rum casks for over a year. Both expressions feature commemorative artwork and donate $1 from every bottle sold to the Arcadia Center’s Veteran Farmer Training Program.Industry Impact and Newsworthiness:The alignment of the whiskey industry with the nation's 250th birthday represents more than just clever marketing; it underscores the deeply intertwined history of American distilling and the founding of the country. From early tax rebellions to the preservation of strict quality standards like the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, whiskey has mirrored America's cultural and economic evolution."We are witnessing a unique moment where liquid history meets national history," said Mark Makers, Founder of Whiskey Links & More. "Whiskey is uniquely American, and these 250th-anniversary expressions showcase the deep pride, craftsmanship, and endurance of our distilling heritage. From the massive rickhouses of Kentucky to localized milestones like the Kinsey Liberty Bell release right here in Philadelphia, these bottles are tangible celebrations of American resilience and flavor."The Semiquincentennial commemorative bottles are rolling out selectively to retail markets and distillery visitor centers throughout the summer of 2026.About Whiskey Links & More:Whiskey Links & More is a premier promoter of the whiskey lifestyle, dedicated to exploring the rich heritage, craftsmanship, and culture of fine spirits. Through curated educational insights, industry commentary, and lifestyle promotion, Whiskey Links & More connects enthusiasts with the stories behind the world's finest pours.Media Contact:Media Relations TeamWhiskey Links & MorePhiladelphia, PAmgr@whiskeylinksandmore.comInstagram @whiskeylinksandmore

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