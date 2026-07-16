Tandoor Morni Brings Catering and Food Truck Tandoor Ovens to Houston, TX Foodservice Operators

Tandoor Morni's Food Truck Tandoor Oven CS02 — a compact, NSF/ANSI 4 certified catering tandoor oven built for mobile and foodservice operators, now available in Houston.

Houston food truck owners and caterers looking to buy a tandoor oven can now evaluate our full lineup, including the CS02 model, in person.

Bringing our catering and food truck tandoors to Houston allows local operators to experience their premium build and performance in person before buying.” — Parvinder Aulakh

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tandoor Morni, a North American clay tandoor manufacturer founded in 1992, today announced the full availability of its catering tandoor oven and Food Truck Tandoor Oven range to Houston foodservice operators through its Houston, Texas showroom and warehouse — one of only eight physical tandoor showrooms in the United States, and the natural destination for anyone searching buy tandoor oven Houston TX Houston earns its reputation as one of the most diverse dining cities in America the honest way: block by block. The city holds one of the country's largest South Asian communities, a Mahatma Gandhi District dense with restaurants, and a food truck and catering scene that runs from Pakistani barbecue to Levantine shawarma to halal fusion that fits no category at all. Behind that scene are wedding caterers juggling three events a weekend and asking where to buy a tandoor oven in Houston, TX between them, truck owners squeezing full menus out of a few square feet, and pop-up chefs building followings one market at a time. For all of them, the tandoor is the piece of equipment that separates the real thing from an approximation — and until now, most who searched buy tandoor oven Houston TX ended up wiring money to an out-of-state website and hoping. Those days are over. Operators can now walk into the Tandoor Morni Houston showroom, compare every catering tandoor oven on the floor, and take delivery locally.The Food Truck Tandoor Oven CS02: Real Clay Heat in a Small FootprintThe centerpiece of the mobile range is the Food Truck Tandoor Oven CS02 (24 x 24 inches), priced at $1,799 plus shipping. For most operators who set out to buy a tandoor oven in Houston, TX for mobile work, this is the model they came for. It bakes 8 naans per batch from a footprint small enough to share a truck with a flat-top and a fryer, which is exactly the compromise most mobile operators have been waiting for: a genuine clay tandoor that does not demand a restaurant's worth of space. On propane, the Food Truck Tandoor Oven connects to standard cylinders with no gas line required — trucks, pop-up markets, and temporary event sites, the exact use cases behind most searches for buy tandoor oven Houston TX. On natural gas, the same oven settles into a fixed kitchen at lower running cost. And because the CS02 carries CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 certification — the commercial sanitation standard health departments look for in licensed operations — a Houston operator passes city and county inspections with the Food Truck Tandoor Oven that is actually doing the cooking, not a certified prop parked next to an uncertified workhorse.Charcoal Catering Tandoor Ovens for Weddings and Outdoor EventsHouston's event calendar is merciless — wedding season alone can book a caterer solid from March to July, which is when many decide it is finally time to buy a tandoor oven in Houston, TX — and much of that work happens where no gas line exists. For those jobs, the charcoal catering tandoor oven models — the Portable Charcoal Tandoor Oven CS03 and Square Catering Charcoal Tandoor Oven CS04 (each 24 x 24 inches) — bring live-fire tandoori cooking to lawns, ranches, banquet tents, and beach parties. Each catering tandoor oven rides on heavy-duty locking casters, so one person can roll it into position, load charcoal, and cook for hundreds of guests while the party watches naan being slapped onto the clay walls. That last part matters more than caterers expect: a working tandoor draws a crowd the way a carving station never has. And because charcoal smoke seasons the clay itself, a charcoal catering tandoor oven delivers the deep, traditional flavor gas cannot quite replicate — a real edge for anyone competing on authenticity in Houston's crowded event market, and a key reason outdoor specialists choose to buy a tandoor oven in Houston, TX from a showroom where charcoal and gas models sit side by side."Houston's caterers and food truck operators are some of the most ambitious people we deal with anywhere in the country," said a Tandoor Morni spokesperson. "They have been asking us for exactly this — a certified catering tandoor oven they can put their hands on before buying. A caterer feeding five hundred wedding guests cannot afford an equipment surprise on the day, and a truck owner sizing up the Food Truck Tandoor Oven needs to know it fits the service window before signing anything. Now anyone who searches buy tandoor oven Houston TX can skip the guesswork entirely: come in, knock on the clay pot, test the casters, run the numbers on gas versus charcoal, and drive home knowing the catering tandoor oven they chose fits how they actually operate."Gas or Charcoal? How Houston Operators ChooseAmong people who come in to buy a tandoor oven in Houston, TX, the most common question is not about price — it is gas versus charcoal. The honest answer depends on the work. A truck or commissary operation lives on consistency and speed, which is why the gas-fired Food Truck Tandoor Oven is usually the right call: instant ignition, steady temperature, no ash to manage between services. An outdoor wedding caterer sells atmosphere as much as food, and there the charcoal catering tandoor oven wins — the smoke, the glow at dusk, the theater of it. Plenty of Houston operators eventually own both, running a Food Truck Tandoor Oven on the truck through the week and rolling a catering tandoor oven out for weekend events; buyers ready to buy a tandoor oven in Houston, TX can price both in one visit. The showroom exists precisely so that decision gets made in front of the equipment, not in a comment thread.A Showroom, Not a WarehouseVisitors expecting stacked crates and a forklift find something closer to a working kitchen. Every catering tandoor oven in the range sits assembled on the floor, clay pots exposed, burners ready to demonstrate, with the Food Truck Tandoor Oven CS02 set up exactly as it would sit in a trailer. Staff have answered the same practical questions for years — how a Food Truck Tandoor Oven vents inside a trailer, how long a charcoal catering tandoor oven holds temperature at an outdoor reception in August heat, how the AS14 curing paste is applied and when to re-season. It is the difference between shopping and studying, and it is why people who intend to buy a tandoor oven in Houston, TX increasingly make the showroom their first stop rather than their last resort.Everything Included to Cook From Day OneWhether a customer chooses gas or charcoal, Tandoor Morni ships every catering tandoor oven and every Food Truck Tandoor Oven with a complete professional accessories kit at no extra charge: assorted skewers, naan rods, naan gaddi cushions, clay balls, the company's AS14 curing paste, and a clay pot repair kit. It is a small thing that saves a large headache — new owners are not hunting through restaurant supply catalogs for the one tool that makes the oven usable. Combined with a local showroom stocked for support, spare parts, and accessories, operators who buy a tandoor oven in Houston, TX go from purchase to first service in days, not weeks.Where to Buy a Tandoor Oven in Houston, TXCatering tandoor oven and Food Truck Tandoor Oven pricing starts at $1,799 plus shipping, with financing available through the company's Easy Financing — Quick Approval program. Operators ready to buy a tandoor oven in Houston, TX can visit the Tandoor Morni Houston showroom by appointment, browse the full range at tandoormorni.com, or call +1 (727) 251-6924. For truck owners and caterers across greater Houston — Sugar Land, Katy, Spring, and everywhere between — the showroom means the search for buy tandoor oven Houston TX finally ends with hands on the actual equipment rather than a checkout page and a tracking number.About Tandoor MorniTandoor Morni is a manufacturer of authentic clay tandoor ovens, founded in 1992 by Mr. Bitu. What began as a small immigrant business in Toronto has grown into one of North America's most established tandoor brands, with headquarters in Tampa, Florida and nine showroom and warehouse locations across the USA and Canada, including Manteca, California; Houston, Texas; Edison, New Jersey; Chicago (Elk Grove Village), Illinois; Algona, Washington; Washington, D.C.; Tampa, Florida; Boulder, Colorado; and Mississauga, Ontario.Every Tandoor Morni oven is built around a traditional clay pot made from clay sourced in the Himalayan foothills and hand-selected by trained potters, housed in a double-layered stainless steel casing for durability and insulation. The company's product range covers Commercial Tandoors, Catering Tandoors, Copper Tandoors, Home Tandoor Ovens, and a full line of tandoor accessories, with certified models carrying CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 and CSA gas safety certifications for use across the USA and Canada. Financing is available on the company's Easy Financing — Quick Approval program.

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