VESTA STREAM EXPANDS CONNECTED TV FOOTPRINT WITH LAUNCH ON VIZIO OS

Vesta Stream expands to VIZIO OS, bringing premium movies, TV series, and FAST channels to millions of connected TV viewers across the U.S.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta Stream Studios today announced that the Vesta Stream app is now available directly on VIZIO TVs and onn TVs powered by VIZIO OS. With this launch, millions of VIZIO customers across the United States can seamlessly access Vesta Stream’s premium OTT experience featuring a diverse catalog of on-demand content and FAST channels, without the need for any additional devices.The launch represents a strategic milestone in Vesta Stream’s viewership expansion, significantly enhancing accessibility across one of the largest connected TV ecosystems in North America. With the availability on VIZIO OS, customers can effortlessly discover and stream a wide range of content, including movies and series from leading global studios, alongside a growing portfolio of FAST channels. Shuja Pakhliwal, CEO of Vesta Stream Studios, commented:“As we continue to scale Vesta Stream into a next-generation OTT and FAST platform, our availability on VIZIO OS is a pivotal advancement in our distribution strategy. This partnership not only amplifies our reach but also reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible entertainment across every major connected screen.”The integration enables users to launch the Vesta Stream app directly from the VIZIO Home Screen, providing an intuitive and frictionless viewing experience. Viewers can explore both ad-supported and transactional content, with a strong emphasis on discoverability, personalization, and seamless playback across device environments.This deployment further strengthens Vesta Stream’s multi-platform presence, complementing its availability across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, and LG smart TV ecosystems. By extending its reach into the VIZIO ecosystem, Vesta Stream continues to solidify its position as a rapidly scaling player within the connected TV and OTT landscape.

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