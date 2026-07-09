For immediate Release

July 9, 2026

Contact: Eddie Treviño, Jr.

Cameron County Judge

CAMERON COUNTY WELCOMES DECISION TO RETAIN HISTORIC NAME OF BOCA CHICA BEACH

Cameron County is extremely pleased that Boca Chica Beach will remain the official name of one of the County’s most beloved and historically significant coastlines. During its July 9, 2026, meeting, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names’ Domestic Names Committee voted unanimously to retain the name Boca Chica Beach, rejecting a proposal to rename the area “Cyber Beach.” Citing overwhelming local opposition, including 2,780 emails submitted against the proposed name change, the Committee voted to preserve the historic name.

The Cameron County Commissioners’ Court also extends its sincere appreciation to the community members who brought the Committee’s July 9 meeting to the County’s attention, as well as to everyone who submitted comments opposing the proposed name change.

“We’re encouraged that the overwhelming opposition expressed by Cameron County residents, together with the support of our local, state, and federal elected officials, reaffirmed the importance of preserving the beach’s historic name,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

For generations, Boca Chica Beach has been an integral part of Cameron County’s history, culture, and identity. Its name reflects the area’s longstanding heritage and significance to residents and visitors alike. Renaming the beach after a commercial product associated with Tesla’s Cybertruck would have diminished the historical and cultural legacy that the name Boca Chica Beach represents.

Cameron County appreciates the Committee’s decision to preserve the historic name and thanks everyone who voiced their support for protecting an important part of the County’s heritage.

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