Commercial tandoor ovens lineup from Tandoor Morni, including CH02, CH04, CH06, T02, T04, T06, and CS02 stainless steel models with NSF and CSA certification badges.

7 certified commercial tandoor ovens, 2 burner systems, prices from $1,799 — a certified tandoori oven for every U.S. kitchen, from food truck to banquet hall.

We are bringing authentic, certified clay-pot cooking to every U.S. kitchen, ensuring restaurant operators never have to compromise on safety, compliance, or traditional flavor.” — Parvinder Aulakh

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tandoor Morni, one of North America's longest-established manufacturers of clay tandoori ovens, today announced the expansion of its commercial tandoor oven line to seven certified models. The move answers a demand curve the company says has not flattened in a decade: Indian, Pakistani, Middle Eastern, Afghan, and fusion restaurants opening across the United States, all needing the one piece of equipment their menus cannot fake. For operators comparing every commercial tandoor oven and every tandoor oven for sale USA suppliers currently offer, the expanded line now covers every kitchen size, fuel preference, and burner philosophy in the category.The American appetite for tandoori cooking has never been stronger, and it is no longer confined to the big coastal cities. Butter chicken shows up on suburban strip-mall menus in Ohio. Shawarma trucks park outside office towers in Dallas. Hotel banquet teams field requests for live naan stations at weddings. At the heart of all of it sits the tandoori oven — a vertical clay cylinder that bakes naan directly on its own walls and cooks skewered meats at temperatures no conventional oven, salamander, or grill can match. A tandoori oven is not an appliance a kitchen substitutes its way around; it is the benchmark every tandoor oven for sale USA importers list is measured against, and the reason demand for certified commercial tandoor ovens has climbed year after year, with searches for tandoor oven for sale USA now coming from every state rather than a handful of major cities.Seven Commercial Tandoor Ovens, Two Burner SystemsThe expanded range of commercial tandoor ovens is really two families with two philosophies. The CH-Series — Restaurant Tandoor Oven CH02 (32 x 32 inches), Natural Gas Tandoor Oven CH04 (34 x 34 inches), and Middle Eastern Tandoor Oven CH06 (36 x 36 inches) — is built around a double burner system with two combustion areas and a fully covered gas system. The design goal is simplicity: fewer exposed parts, very low maintenance, and steady heat a line cook can trust on a Saturday night. Among every tandoor oven for sale USA operators can choose from, the CH-Series is the workhorse — the pick for curry houses, Indian restaurants, and Middle Eastern kitchens turning out 16, 18, or 20 naans per batch across the three sizes without wanting to think about the equipment.The T-Series takes the other road. The Indian Tandoor Oven T02 (32 x 32 inches), CSA ETL NSF Tandoor Oven T04 (34 x 34 inches), and Punjabi Tandoor Oven T06 (36 x 36 inches) carry dual certification — CSA gas safety certification alongside CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 — and are built around a 23-tip stainless steel jet burner that produces a single, precise flame. Chefs who obsess over char and color tend to land here; so do all Canadian operators, for whom CSA certification is legally required — a detail that surprises buyers who assumed every tandoor oven for sale USA sellers offer could simply cross the border. The T06, the flagship of the commercial tandoor ovens range at 36 x 36 inches and 20 naans per batch, was designed with banquet halls and South Asian wedding caterers in mind — the largest tandoor oven for sale USA operators can buy from a certified manufacturer. Rounding out the seven models is the Food Truck Tandoor Oven CS02 (24 x 24 inches), a compact certified tandoori oven producing 8 naans per batch for food trucks, dark kitchens, and small restaurant kitchens where hood space is measured in inches, not feet.Certified for U.S. Health InspectionsEvery model in the line of commercial tandoor ovens carries CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 certification, the commercial food equipment sanitation standard U.S. health departments reference during restaurant inspections. For operators evaluating each tandoor oven for sale USA importers list online, that certificate is frequently the deciding factor — and often the painful lesson. An uncertified tandoori oven can be flagged or ordered out of service during an inspection, sometimes after the restaurant has already built its menu around it. A certified one passes review and keeps the kitchen serving. Tandoor Morni's standing recommendation to any operator comparing a tandoor oven for sale USA-wide is simple: verify sanitation certification before weighing price, size, or fuel type, because the cheapest oven on the internet becomes the most expensive one in the building the day an inspector red-tags it.Who Is Buying, and WhereThe geography of the orders tells its own story. Ten years ago, most inquiries about a tandoor oven for sale USA-wide came from the immigrant restaurant corridors of New York, New Jersey, Toronto, and the Bay Area. Today the company ships a tandoori oven to Boise as readily as to Brooklyn. College towns want one for a fast-casual bowl concept. Barbecue country wants one because a pitmaster tasted tandoori lamb chops at a wedding and could not stop thinking about them. Even hotel chains have begun writing a tandoori oven into new kitchen builds rather than retrofitting one later. Each of those buyers starts by searching tandoor oven for sale USA and quickly discovers the same thing: plenty of listings, very few certificates, and only one brand whose commercial tandoor ovens they can actually visit before purchase."When we started in 1992, we spent half of every phone call explaining what a tandoori oven even was," said a Tandoor Morni spokesperson. "Nobody has asked us that in years. Now the calls come from every state — a third-generation curry house replacing an oven that ran for twenty years, a fusion chef who wants naan tacos, a hotel banquet director comparing commercial tandoor ovens for a live cooking station. Expanding the line means that whether they need sixteen naans a batch or twenty, natural gas or propane, low maintenance or precision flame, there is a certified commercial tandoor oven built for exactly that kitchen — and a tandoor oven for sale USA operators can actually walk up to and inspect before buying."The Only Tandoori Oven Brand With a National Showroom NetworkThat last point is the company's quiet advantage. Most sellers of commercial tandoor ovens in America are importers with a website and a freight broker; the buyer's first physical contact with the oven is the day it arrives on a pallet. Tandoor Morni operates eight showroom and warehouse locations across the United States — Manteca, California; Houston, Texas; Edison, New Jersey; Chicago (Elk Grove Village), Illinois; Algona, Washington; Washington, D.C.; Tampa, Florida; and Boulder, Colorado — plus a ninth in Mississauga, Ontario. Operators shopping commercial tandoor ovens, or comparing any tandoor oven for sale USA websites list, can walk in, stand the CH-Series and T-Series side by side, look down into the hand-selected Himalayan clay pots, and talk through sizing, installation, and ventilation with people who have answered those questions for thirty years. No other brand offering a tandoor oven for sale USA-wide maintains a comparable network.Clay First, Steel SecondUnderneath the certifications, every tandoori oven the company builds starts the same way it did in 1992: with clay from the Himalayan foothills, hand-selected and shaped by trained potters. The finished pot is housed in a double-layered stainless steel casing insulated with fiber wool and sand, so the clay holds its ferocious radiant heat while the kitchen around it stays workable. It is an old technology treated seriously — which, the company argues, is precisely what separates a real tandoori oven from the stainless steel imitations that occasionally appear among tandoor oven for sale USA listings online.Pricing and AvailabilityCommercial tandoor ovens are priced from $1,799 to $3,065 plus shipping, with financing available through the company's Easy Financing — Quick Approval program. Every tandoori oven in the commercial range ships with the company's AS14 curing paste included free. Full specifications for each commercial tandoor oven, every tandoori oven size, and every tandoor oven for sale USA customers can order are available at tandoormorni.com, by phone at +1 (727) 251-6924, or at any Tandoor Morni showroom, open Monday to Friday, 10AM to 4PM, by appointment.About Tandoor MorniTandoor Morni is a manufacturer of authentic clay tandoor ovens, founded in 1992 by Mr. Bitu. What began as a small immigrant business in Toronto has grown into one of North America's most established tandoor brands, with headquarters in Tampa, Florida and nine showroom and warehouse locations across the USA and Canada, including Manteca, California; Houston, Texas; Edison, New Jersey; Chicago (Elk Grove Village), Illinois; Algona, Washington; Washington, D.C.; Tampa, Florida; Boulder, Colorado; and Mississauga, Ontario.Every Tandoor Morni oven is built around a traditional clay pot made from clay sourced in the Himalayan foothills and hand-selected by trained potters, housed in a double-layered stainless steel casing for durability and insulation. The company's product range covers Commercial Tandoors, Catering Tandoors, Copper Tandoors, Home Tandoor Ovens, and a full line of tandoor accessories, with certified models carrying CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 and CSA gas safety certifications for use across the USA and Canada. Financing is available on the company's Easy Financing — Quick Approval program.

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