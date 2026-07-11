Eurabelt Fuels Reveals Proprietary Multi‑Layer Verification Platform for Global Buyers and Sellers on 19th July 2026

H.E Col Dr Michael Steele - Global Chairman Eurabelt Fuels Ltd

Eurabelt Fuels Ltd invites global buyers and sellers to witness its 19th July 2026 reveal of the new custodial pathway for fuel procurement.

Our custodial infrastructure establishes a secure, compliant, and fraud‑free environment for global fuel procurement, supported by sovereign‑grade verification and sanctions screening.” — H. E Jeannie Steele, Custodian and COO, Eurabelt Fuels

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurabelt Fuels Ltd announces the upcoming reveal of its proprietary custodial verification and sanctions‑screening infrastructure, a multi‑layered system designed to bring authenticated buyers and sellers directly together in a secure, fraud‑free environment. The institution will formally present its custodial architecture on 19 July 2026, marking a historic moment for the global fuel procurement sector and opening a new pathway for qualified participants to engage under a governance model built for long‑term stability.Eurabelt Fuels is formally registered in Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, Canada, and South Africa [ Eurabelt Fuels (Pty) Ltd], with certified representatives in India, Ghana, the United States, Cameroon, and across West and Central Africa. Operating under a NATO‑certified framework, the institution enters the market with a clear mandate to eliminate fraud, broker chains, and misinformation in fuel procurement. Eurabelt custodial model replaces the informal, unregulated broker environment with a structured, sovereign‑grade verification ecosystem powered by proprietary technology.This ecosystem is built on many pillars - three of those pillars are major custodial assets developed specifically for Eurabelt Global operations. The first is the passport verification portal, a system capable of ICAO‑compliant MRZ parsing, check‑digit validation, certificate generation, audit logging, and secure identity confirmation. The second is the sanctions‑screening portal, which connects to major international sanctions databases to screen vessels, entities, and individuals for compliance. The third is Eurabelt banking verification and onboarding portal, a private, multi‑million‑pound system engineered exclusively for the fuel industry to conduct structured KYB, KYC, sanction checks, document validation, and bank‑aligned screening. This banking portal is not for public display; it exists to demonstrate Eurabelt significant investment in custodial infrastructure and to assure buyers and sellers that their verification is handled through a system unmatched in the global market.Eurabelt emphasizes that access to this infrastructure is provided without onboarding fees. The absence of fees does not reflect the value of the system, which represents substantial proprietary development; instead, it reflects Eurabelt custodial philosophy that verification is an earned privilege rather than a paid opportunity. Buyers and sellers who qualify through the custodial pathway will be positioned for direct matching with counterparties through Eurabelt regional custodians and institutional partners, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing exposure to fraudulent actors.The 19 July reveal will serve as Eurabelt first public presentation of its custodial order, its verification ecosystem, and its long‑term governance model. The event will outline how buyers and sellers can engage with Eurabelt, how custodial approval is granted, and how the institution will manage counterparties over the coming decades. The reveal will be broadcast live on the Eurabelt Fuels Network and simultaneously hosted on Zoom. Participants who wish to join the live Zoom broadcast and be a part of the legacy, are invited to send their inquiry to info@eurabeltfuels.com.Eurabelt public portals are available for review ahead of the reveal. The official website provides institutional credentials, NATO certification details, and access to all public portals. The leadership directory presents Eurabelt custodians, facilitators, and regional representatives, along with their official contact information. The verification portal demonstrates the structure and capability of Eurabelt proprietary onboarding system. These portals are intended to give buyers, sellers, ministries, sovereign funds, and institutional participants an early view of the custodial architecture that will be formally activated on 19 July.Eurabelt Fuels invites all legitimate buyers and sellers across the global fuel market to attend the 19th July reveal and prepare for custodial engagement under the new governance model. The institution notes that it does not solicit participants; instead, it provides an open invitation for qualified parties to approach the custodial pathway and be evaluated through its proprietary systems.The 19th July Zoom event will be recorded as a landmark moment in fuel procurement, establishing a custodial structure designed to bring authenticity, compliance, and direct engagement to a sector long affected by fraud and misinformation. Eurabelt Fuels will release further details on the day officially.Official Website visit: https://eurabeltfuels.uk A outside view of our one of a kind Banking Verification Portal: https://verification.eurabeltfuels.eu/landing.php For our Global leadership and official communication channels: https://leadership.eurabeltfuels.com/index.php Media Contact:Office of the Global ChairmanEurabelt Fuels LtdLondon, United Kingdom

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