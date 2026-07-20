AEC Marketing Agency Nover Marketing Named a 2026 Colorado Companies to Watch Winner

Abby Witt, Senior Paid Advertising Specialist, accepting the award for Nover Marketing

Colorado-based agency driving growth and innovation for architecture, engineering, construction, and building product companies with marketing systems.

Our mission has always been to help technical companies translate decades of expertise into marketing systems that generate long-term business growth.” — Tiffany Quillan

CARBONDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nover Marketing, a Colorado-based marketing agency specializing in architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), and building product companies, has been named a 2026 Colorado Companies to Watch winner. The statewide award recognizes second-stage businesses demonstrating sustained growth, innovation, and a strong capacity for future success.

The recognition was announced during the Colorado Companies to Watch Gala Awards Dinner, where the organization's 2026 winners were officially honored. According to information provided by the program, Nover Marketing was among approximately 3.5% of applicants selected statewide.

Colorado Companies to Watch recognizes privately held second-stage businesses that have successfully moved beyond the startup phase and demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, job creation, and long-term growth potential. The program celebrates companies making meaningful contributions to Colorado's economy and business community.

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the kind of company we've intentionally built," said Tiffany Quillan, Founder of Nover Marketing. "Many AEC firms have built incredible businesses through reputation and referrals, but today's buyers research companies very differently than they did even a few years ago. Our mission has always been to help technical companies translate decades of expertise into marketing systems that generate long-term business growth. We're honored that Colorado Companies to Watch recognized both the growth of our business and the foundation we've built to support that growth."

Founded in Carbondale, Colorado, Nover Marketing serves architecture firms, engineering firms, contractors, manufacturers, and other companies across the built environment throughout North America. The agency provides integrated marketing services including strategic planning, branding, websites, search engine optimization (SEO), AI search optimization (AEO/GEO), paid advertising, public relations, content marketing, lifecycle marketing, and business development strategy.

Over the past year, Nover Marketing has helped clients achieve measurable business outcomes across the architecture, engineering, construction, and building products industries. Recent client results include helping a design-build firm grow annual revenue from $1.5 million to $2.8 million within 18 months while increasing average project size from approximately $60,000 to $300,000, and helping launch a new accessory dwelling unit (ADU) builder that generated more than $1 million in signed contracts during its first year while producing more than 500 qualified leads.

The agency also recently introduced TEEM™ (The Expertise Extraction Method™), a proprietary framework that helps architecture, engineering, construction, and building product companies transform completed projects into scalable marketing assets, including case studies, thought leadership, video, public relations, and AI-search-ready content. The framework reflects Nover's belief that a company's greatest competitive advantage is its expertise—not generic marketing content.

As search behavior continues to evolve with AI-powered platforms, Nover Marketing has focused on helping technical companies build marketing systems that emphasize expertise, trust, and long-term visibility. The agency combines strategic planning, search marketing, branding, lifecycle marketing, and proprietary methodologies like TEEM™ to help AEC companies generate sustainable business growth.

"Our clients trust us with businesses they've spent decades building," Quillan said. "That responsibility is something we never take lightly. This award belongs just as much to our clients and our team as it does to our company. Their trust, partnership, and commitment to excellence have made this recognition possible."

By the Numbers

2026 Colorado Companies to Watch Winner

Approximately 3.5% of applicants selected statewide

Team of 11 marketing professionals

Specialized exclusively in architecture, engineering, construction, and building product marketing

Clients served throughout North America

Looking ahead, Nover Marketing plans to continue investing in specialized marketing strategies, industry thought leadership, AI search optimization, and technologies that help AEC companies compete in an increasingly digital marketplace while remaining focused on sustainable, long-term growth.

For more information, visit www.novermarketing.com.

About Nover Marketing

Founded in Carbondale, Colorado, Nover Marketing is a full-service marketing agency specializing exclusively in architecture, engineering, construction, and building product companies. The agency helps technical organizations grow through strategic planning, branding, websites, search engine optimization (SEO), AI search optimization (AEO/GEO), paid advertising, public relations, lifecycle marketing, content marketing, and business development systems designed specifically for the built environment. Nover Marketing's proprietary TEEM™ (The Expertise Extraction Method™) helps technical organizations transform project expertise into scalable marketing assets that build authority, trust, and long-term growth.

Nover Marketing teaser reel

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