Featuring Lisa Lopez and Megan Schmidt on The Firm Report Podcast Discussing Client Advocacy and the Rubenstein Law Way

Attorneys Lisa Lopez & Megan Schmidt discuss the culture & leadership driving a top South Florida personal injury firm.

Lisa and Megan’s perspective shows that strong results do not come from one person or system alone. They come from culture, leadership, and a team that truly cares about the people they represent.” — Randy Jarrin

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new episode of The Firm Report, host Randy Jarrin, a leading law firm marketing expert, sits down with Lisa Lopez and Megan Schmidt, attorneys at Rubenstein Law, to discuss the firm’s culture, use of AI, mass tort litigation, and commitment to client advocacy.

Recorded live at Mass Torts Made Perfect, the episode highlights the personal journeys that led Lopez and Schmidt into the legal profession. Lopez shares how a third-grade project on Janet Reno sparked her early interest in law, while Schmidt reflects on growing up around Rubenstein Law and later building her own career at the firm where her mother, Managing Partner Nympha Schmidt, built much of her own career.

Throughout the conversation, Lopez and Schmidt discuss how Rubenstein Law is embracing technology while maintaining the human connection clients need. Lopez explains that AI has become a valuable tool for reviewing large volumes of documents, improving efficiency, and helping move cases toward resolution.

“If you don’t change, you die. You gotta evolve and incorporate it,” Lopez said.

The episode also explores the challenges AI can create for attorneys and clients. Schmidt explains that some clients now turn to AI tools for legal information, which can lead to confusion when AI-generated answers are inaccurate or incomplete. She emphasizes that AI cannot replace the judgment, context, and communication that attorneys provide.

Lopez and Schmidt also discuss the importance of language, culture, and trust in Miami’s legal market. Lopez explains that attorneys who can communicate with clients in their preferred language can build stronger connections and help clients feel more understood during difficult moments.

During the episode, both attorneys reflect on the emotional side of personal injury law. Lopez shares the impact of seeing a client’s life change after a successful verdict, while Schmidt explains that client frustration should often be seen as a call to action for attorneys to listen, respond, and help relieve stress.

The conversation also offers an inside look at mass tort litigation. Lopez describes the work as fighting on multiple fronts, explaining that each client's experience is different, even when cases arise from the same product, exposure, or event.

When asked what drives Rubenstein Law’s results, Lopez credits the firm's management team, attorneys, staff, and collaborative culture as the foundation of the firm's success. Schmidt adds that the support she receives from attorneys like Lopez, along with the firm’s all-women leadership team, has created an environment where young lawyers can grow, ask questions, and become stronger advocates.

“Lisa and Megan’s perspective shows that strong results do not come from one person or one system alone,” Jarrin said. “They come from culture, leadership, and a team that truly cares about the people they represent.”

At its core, the episode delivers a clear message for law firms: technology may help move cases faster, but people remain at the center of great legal work. From AI and mass tort strategy to mentorship and client communication, Rubenstein Law’s approach reflects a culture built around advocacy, trust, and long-term results.

The episode "Lisa Lopez & Megan Schmidt: The Rubenstein Law Way | The Firm Report Conversations w/ Randy Jarrin" is available now on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

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