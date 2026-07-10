Feng Cha Expands Community Impact, Reinforcing Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility Across Its Franchise System

Brand Celebrates Strategic Community Partnerships While Launching New Local Engagement Initiative for Franchisees

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feng Cha, one of the nation's fastest-growing premium bubble tea and dessert franchise brands, today announced an expanded commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and community engagement, highlighting a series of impactful partnerships and charitable initiatives completed during the first half of 2026 while unveiling plans to empower franchisees to deepen their own local community involvement.As the brand continues its rapid national expansion, Feng Cha is investing not only in growth, but also in creating meaningful experiences that positively impact the communities where its restaurants operate. Through strategic partnerships, cultural celebrations, charitable outreach, and locally driven initiatives, the company continues to demonstrate that community engagement is a core pillar of the Feng Cha brand.Among the year's highlights was the continued strengthening of Feng Cha's relationship with Southwest Airlines through several high-profile activations at the airline's Dallas headquarters. During the first half of 2026, Feng Cha participated in Southwest's Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month celebration, supported the airline's Filipino Independence Day festivities, and served handcrafted beverages during Southwest Airlines' 55th Anniversary celebration. Together, these events showcased the shared values of hospitality, diversity, inclusion, and community that unite the two organizations.The company also celebrated Valentine's Day by surprising students at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University, along with healthcare professionals, patients, and visitors at Cook Children's Medical Center in Prosper, Texas, with complimentary handcrafted beverages and roses – small gestures designed to create memorable moments and express appreciation for those making a difference in their communities."Community engagement has always been part of who we are," said Dessie Brown, Director of Marketing for Feng Cha USA. "Whether we're partnering with respected organizations like Southwest Airlines, celebrating cultural heritage, or simply sharing moments of kindness with students and healthcare professionals, our goal is to create authentic connections that extend well beyond our stores. As our footprint grows, we want Feng Cha to become recognized as a brand that genuinely cares about the people and communities we serve."Building on that momentum, Feng Cha is launching a new initiative designed to help franchisees become even more engaged within their local markets. The company will provide franchisees with community activation ideas, marketing resources, and best practices to support partnerships with schools, hospitals, nonprofit organizations, youth sports leagues, first responders, local festivals, chambers of commerce, and charitable organizations.Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the initiative encourages franchisees to identify causes and organizations that are meaningful within their own communities, creating authentic local relationships while strengthening the Feng Cha brand nationwide.“At Feng Cha, we believe every business has the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the communities it serves. Lasting impact isn’t created by one campaign or one organization – it grows through small, consistent acts of kindness, genuine connections, and people who choose to give back in their own communities. That’s why we’re committed to building community engagement into the culture of our brand, while providing our franchisees and team members with the inspiration, resources, and opportunities to make a positive impact where they live and work,” said Yan Chen, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Feng Cha.“As our franchise system continues to grow, our vision extends far beyond opening new locations. We hope to inspire generations of franchise owners, store leaders, and team members who carry these values with them throughout their careers and lives. If the people who grow with Feng Cha leave not only with professional skills, but also with a lasting commitment to strengthening their communities, then the impact of our brand will reach far beyond our stores – and that’s the legacy we hope to build.”The initiative reflects Feng Cha's broader philosophy that successful brands earn customer loyalty not only through exceptional products, but also through meaningful community involvement. By encouraging local engagement across its franchise system, the company aims to create lasting goodwill while differentiating Feng Cha as a trusted and valued community partner.As Feng Cha continues expanding across the United States, corporate social responsibility will remain an integral component of its long-term growth strategy. The company plans to continue developing partnerships that celebrate culture, support local organizations, and encourage acts of generosity that leave a lasting impact in every market it serves.About Feng ChaFounded in 2017, Feng Cha is a rapidly growing premium boba beverage franchise offering handcrafted beverages, fresh ingredients, and a modern café experience. With locations throughout the United States and continued nationwide expansion through franchising, Feng Cha is committed to delivering exceptional products while creating meaningful connections within the communities its franchisees proudly serve.

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