U.S. Manufacturing Investment Fuels Growing Demand for Domestic Control Panel Fabrication

As U.S. manufacturing investment continues to grow, manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing domestically fabricated control panels that support quality, collaboration, and deployment readiness.

Continued investment in domestic manufacturing, infrastructure modernization, and automation is driving demand for U.S.-built, integration-ready control panels.

Control panels are often the brains of an automation project. Customers are still concerned about lead times, but they're also looking for greater control over their projects.” — Mark Gathings, Panel Shop Group Leader at DSI Innovations

THOMASVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continued investment in U.S. manufacturing is reshaping the industrial automation landscape, driving increased demand for domestically fabricated control panels that help manufacturers reduce project risk, accelerate deployment, and improve long-term operational reliability.According to recent U.S. Census Bureau construction spending data, manufacturing and industrial infrastructure remain significant areas of investment as companies continue building, expanding, and modernizing domestic production facilities. At the same time, manufacturers are facing tighter project schedules, workforce challenges, supply chain pressure, and increasingly complex automation requirements.As a result, many manufacturers are reevaluating how automation infrastructure is engineered, fabricated, tested, and deliveredDomestic Fabrication Becomes a Strategic AdvantageWhile supply chain disruptions initially exposed the risks associated with long lead times and limited visibility, manufacturers are increasingly recognizing the broader operational advantages of domestic control panel fabrication Closer collaboration between engineering and fabrication teams allows design revisions to be incorporated more efficiently, improves communication throughout the project lifecycle, and provides greater schedule certainty during the build process. Domestic fabrication also allows for more comprehensive Factory Acceptance Testing, standardized documentation, network validation, controls verification, and quality inspections before systems leave the shop.Rather than viewing control panel fabrication as simply another procurement item, manufacturers increasingly see it as a critical component of successful project execution.Integration-Ready Panels Improve Startup SuccessToday’s industrial control panels are expected to arrive as complete, deployment-ready systems — not simply assembled enclosures.Manufacturers increasingly expect panels to include detailed documentation, standardized labeling, network validation, controls verification, and pre-shipment testing that reduce field modifications and accelerate commissioning.By identifying issues before shipment, integration-ready panels help reduce startup delays while improving long-term maintainability and operational reliability.This approach is becoming increasingly important across industries such as life sciences, automotive and vehicle manufacturing, water and wastewater, food and beverage, data centers, and specialty chemicals, where compressed schedules leave little room for unexpected commissioning challenges. DSI Innovations Supports the Shift Toward Domestic FabricationAs manufacturers continue prioritizing reliability and deployment readiness, DSI Innovations is helping customers meet those expectations through integrated engineering, UL 508A-certified panel fabrication, Factory Acceptance Testing, and systems integration.Operating from UL 508A-certified panel fabrication facilities in Thomasville, North Carolina (40,000 sq. ft.) and Jacksonville, Florida (8,000 sq. ft.), DSI designs and fabricates custom industrial control panels for manufacturers throughout North America. Together, the facilities support both greenfield and modernization projects, with the capacity to stage large multi-panel systems for Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) prior to shipment.By integrating engineering, fabrication, controls programming, commissioning, and long-term lifecycle support under one organization, DSI helps manufacturers streamline project execution while reducing deployment risk."Control panels are often the brains of an automation project," said Mark Gathings, Panel Shop Group Leader at DSI Innovations. "Customers are still concerned about lead times, but they're also looking for greater control over their projects. Working with a domestic fabrication partner allows them to collaborate more closely throughout the build, make engineering decisions faster, participate in Factory Acceptance Testing, and have confidence that their panels are ready for startup."Looking AheadIndustry trends suggest demand for domestic control panel fabrication will continue to grow as manufacturers invest in automation, modernize aging infrastructure, and expand domestic production capacity.As automation systems become increasingly connected and projects grow more sophisticated, control panel fabrication is evolving beyond a commodity purchase into a strategic investment that directly influences startup success, operational reliability, and long-term maintainability.For manufacturers evaluating automation projects, selecting a fabrication partner capable of supporting the entire project lifecycle — from engineering through commissioning — may prove just as important as selecting the control system itself.About DSI InnovationsDSI Innovations is a full-service automation and systems integration company headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina. The company provides UL 508A-certified control panel fabrication, PLC and SCADA programming, industrial automation, systems integration, commissioning, modernization services, and long-term lifecycle support for manufacturers across North America. DSI serves industries including life sciences, automotive and vehicle manufacturing, food and beverage, water and wastewater, specialty chemicals, data centers, and industrial manufacturing through a network of regional offices and technical specialists.

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