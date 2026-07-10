New Grant Opportunities Available on SchoolSafety.gov’s Grants Finder Tool (July 6)

Shared by Christina Weeter, KDE via KYSAFE ListServ

I want to pass along these grant opportunities in case your districts and/or co-ops are interested in applying. Note the 7/27 deadline for applications for all 3 grants. Please address any questions directly to SAMHSA.

From The Federal School Safety Clearinghouse

School Safety Partner,

New school safety-related grants have recently been added to the Grants Finder Tool on SchoolSafety.gov.

Mental Health Awareness Training Grants (Deadline: July 27)

Provides funding to facilitate the implementation of mental health awareness and literacy training. Grant recipients are expected to train individuals to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness, safely de-escalate crisis situations involving individuals with mental health challenges, provide community resources for individuals with a mental illness, and connect individuals with a mental illness to appropriate services.

Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) (Deadline: July 27)

Provides funding to develop a sustainable framework to address mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders and promote the social and emotional well-being for school-aged youth in local or tribal education agency settings.

Statewide Family Network Program (Deadline: July 27)

Provides funding to enhance the capacity of statewide, mental health family-controlled organizations to support, train, and mentor family members/primary caregivers who are raising children, youth, and young adults with serious emotional disturbance or co-occurring disorders.

To access additional information on these grants, please click here. You can also navigate the Grants Finder Tool’s various features to search for additional grants related to school safety.

Thank you for your continued engagement with SchoolSafety.gov. If you have any questions, please contact our team at SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.

Sincerely,

The Federal School Safety Clearinghouse