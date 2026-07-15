Book Cover American Manufacturing Jim Vinoski with the Case Minotaur dozer Jim Vinoski

American Manufacturing Celebrates the Companies, Products, and People Still Building America and Shaping Our Future

Too many Americans think nobody in this country makes anything anymore” — Jim Vinoski

GRANDVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Manufacturing Celebrates the Companies, Products, and People Still Building AmericaNew book by manufacturing journalist Jim Vinoski challenges one of America's biggest myths and shines a spotlight on 22 remarkable manufacturers proving American industry is alive and thriving.Grandville, MI — At a time when many believe American manufacturing has disappeared, veteran manufacturing journalist and industry advocate Jim Vinoski delivers a compelling reminder that nothing could be further from the truth.American Manufacturing is now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Ingram, and all major book distributors. The book features 22 inspiring stories that celebrate the innovation, resilience, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit driving manufacturing across the United States today.For years, Vinoski has traveled the country telling the stories of manufacturers that continue to design, build, innovate, and compete on the world stage. In American Manufacturing, he brings together many of his favorite stories to challenge one of the most damaging misconceptions facing the industry:Americans still make incredible things.Readers will discover the fascinating stories behind iconic companies and products, including:• How the Zamboni was invented in Southern California after a skating rink owner became frustrated with resurfacing ice by hand.• The remarkable manufacturer founded shortly after the American Revolution by one of America's Founding Fathers that continues to thrive today.• The Connecticut bell manufacturer responsible for both the famous bell that gave Clarence his wings in It's a Wonderful Life and the legendary cowbell featured on Saturday Night Live.• Why every Cirrus aircraft is equipped with a whole airplane parachute designed to save lives.Alongside these stories are 18 more examples of companies proving that American manufacturing remains innovative, competitive, and essential to the nation's future.More than a celebration of manufacturing, the book also serves as a practical guide for today's business leaders. As companies embrace robotics, artificial intelligence, automation, and reshoring, Vinoski reminds readers that there is just as much to learn from the companies that have successfully navigated economic downturns, global competition, changing technologies, and multiple generations of leadership."American Manufacturing celebrates the businesses that continue to prove American ingenuity is alive and well," said Vinoski. "Their stories remind us that the future of manufacturing isn't just being invented. It's being built every day."Acclaimed author Zachary Craig Hanson, author of Turning Feral: A Modern Journey of Hunting, Trapping, and Living Intentionally in the Wilderness and The Trade Gap: Break the Rules. Learn a Skill. Own Your Future., praised the book, saying:"A powerful reminder that America's strength has always come from those who know how to build, fix, and create."Whether you're a manufacturer, entrepreneur, student, policymaker, or simply someone who appreciates American innovation, American Manufacturing offers an inspiring look at the companies and people keeping one of America's greatest industries strong.About Jim VinoskiJim Vinoski is a nationally recognized manufacturing journalist, keynote speaker, media commentator, and passionate advocate for American industry. After earning a degree in mechanical engineering, he spent decades working in manufacturing leadership roles with companies including Ralston Purina and General Mills, helping produce everything from plastics and paints to lubricants, foods, and beverage alcohol.A lifelong writer and industry observer, Jim became a manufacturing contributor for Forbes in 2018, where his work led him to study more than 500 industrial companies while exploring critical issues including energy, trade, and public policy. His research also led to a Visiting Fellowship with the National Center for Energy Analytics.Jim is the founder and host of Manufacturing Talks , a popular web show and podcast featuring conversations with manufacturing leaders, innovators, and policymakers about the future of American industry, workforce development, technology, reshoring, and the skilled trades. He is also a frequent guest on business and manufacturing podcasts nationwide.An outspoken advocate for rebuilding America's industrial workforce, Jim regularly speaks to organizations and audiences about manufacturing, leadership, public policy, and the importance of inspiring the next generation of skilled trades professionals. He is also the co-author of We Need One of These: How Academic Robotics Teams Enhance Public Education and Change Kids' Lives.About Motivation Champs MediaMotivation Champs Media is a full service publishing and media company dedicated to developing stories that elevate humanity. Through publishing, podcasting, media production, speaking, and strategic storytelling, the company partners with authors, entrepreneurs, and organizations to build authority, amplify their message, and expand their impact while helping them retain ownership of their intellectual property.American Manufacturing is available now wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through major bookstores and distributors worldwide.

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