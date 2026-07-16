Expert Witness in Multi-Family Apartment Dwellings Scott T. Bennett Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When attorneys across the country encounter thorny disputes in multifamily, condo, mixed-use, or commercial property cases, one name consistently rises to the top of their call lists: Scott Bennett. As part of the Expert Institute Group, Bennett leverages more than three decades of hands-on property management experience to deliver clear, practical expertise in drafting Expert Reports, Depositions, and testimony across multiple states.

Bennett’s career as an expert witness didn’t begin with a calculated shift. “People ask how I started, and it really was by accident,” he admits. “With over 34 years in property management, I was contacted about ten years ago by an attorney. The attorney found my background on LinkedIn and wanted me to consult on an injury lawsuit involving an apartment building.” Initially skeptical, Bennett researched the group and soon found himself writing his first expert report in 2017. “All the attorney needed was for me to tell them, from my professional perspective, what could have prevented the accident and how the management company violated the Standard of Care for residential property management. That was my introduction to expert witness reports and how best to work with Attorneys on various cases. It just grew from there.”

Since then, Bennett’s reputation has blossomed through word of mouth, referrals, and a robust professional network. He’s handled cases for both plaintiffs and defendants, with about 60% representing plaintiffs and 40% representing landlords or defendants. “I’m always asked about which side I represent,” Bennett says. “It really comes down to applying industry standards of care and best practices, regardless of who retains me.” If I cannot see the value in a solid case, I usually will not take the job.

Staying current in an ever-evolving industry is crucial for Bennett, and he makes it a point to remain at the forefront of changing laws and best practices. “I’m a member of organizations like the Institute of Real Estate Management, the Texas Apartment Association, the National Apartment Association, the International Building Code, National Fire Protection Association, and many local apartment associations. Bennett is actively involved in industry best practices through his service as a Committee Member on the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) Member Experience Advisory Council and as a certified IREM Collegiate Coach for the Student & Academic Outreach Advisory Board, mentoring undergraduate students pursuing careers in real estate. He has served on a residential housing board for the last 15 years. I also attend legal seminars through the SEAK Institute, which brings together attorneys, judges, and legal professionals to keep experts like me up to date.”

Raising the Bar for Safety and Standard of Care

Bennett maintains that the minimum standard of care in property management is defined by disciplined, well-documented inspections, consistent enforcement of lease provisions, prompt response to safety-related complaints, and proactive oversight of security risks. “Industry customs revolve around policies, procedures, management agreements, and training,” he notes. “It’s about more than just ticking boxes. It’s about maintaining a safe, well-run property for everyone involved.”

“Industry standards are grounded in clearly established policies, procedures, management agreements, and training,” Bennett explains. “Compliance is not a matter of checking boxes. It requires deliberate, consistent execution to ensure a property is operated safely, professionally, and in a manner that protects residents, staff, and ownership interests.” Standard of Care is consistently performing documented property inspections, enforcing policies, promptly responding to safety and threat issues, removing unauthorized occupants when safety is threatened, and implementing reasonable security or interim safety measures where risks exist.

On the tenant side, Bennett emphasizes the importance of adhering to lease terms, maintaining the unit, avoiding unauthorized occupants, and refraining from prohibited activities. “Both landlords and tenants have a set of clear responsibilities designed to promote safety and community,” he explains.

He’s candid about common property risks. “Life safety issues run the gamut from security vulnerabilities to fire hazards and unauthorized access. If a property has a history of crime, it’s the landlord’s duty to respond proactively, whether that means improving lighting, adding surveillance, or hiring security patrols, and ensuring safety comes first.”

Bennett doesn’t hesitate to address modern security concerns. “Cameras are a double-edged sword. They may not always stop crime, but they help authorities investigate incidents. The mere presence of cameras can sometimes prompt criminals to look elsewhere, but nothing is foolproof. “Where criminal activity is foreseeable, the standard expands to include reasonable security measures, using factors consistent with safety protocols. Reasonable measures may include: Access control (gates, locks), adequate lighting, functional surveillance systems, security patrols where warranted, policies for incident response

Leadership and Collaboration

After retiring from the corporate world two years ago, Bennett is now dedicating himself full-time to expert witness work. Recent collaborations have expanded his reach. Partnering with Michael Welton, a seasoned property management expert from Phoenix, Bennett offers expertise in commercial and HOA-related cases. “Together, we pool our experience on complex cases, giving attorneys a broader and deeper perspective.”

Bennett’s methodical approach has resulted in numerous success stories. “A Houston attorney recently told me my expert report was the linchpin in a major settlement involving a safety railing collapse. Most of my cases settle before trial, thanks in part to clear, evidence-based reports that hold up in mediation and depositions.”

Thought Leadership and Advocacy

Beyond the courtroom, Bennett plays a pivotal role in developing risk management and property safety manuals for large real estate organizations. His technical knowledge informs best practices that protect both landlords and tenants. In addition, Bennett shares actionable insights through his blogs. Topics such as mold exposure, a hidden but deadly hazard, Inspection protocols, and aggressive breed dogs reflect his commitment to raising awareness about real risks facing renters and property owners.

“Too many people underestimate the dangers of mold until it’s too late,” he warns, citing tragic cases in which tenants suffered lasting health effects. “The key is vigilance and action, not just for landlords, but for tenants as well. If you suspect a problem, request a professional evaluation. Cutting corners can cost lives and livelihoods.”

Looking Ahead

Bennett’s business continues to grow through referrals and professional connections. For attorneys, property owners, and anyone navigating the complexities of multifamily or commercial real estate, Scott T. Bennett remains the expert of record by offering clear, objective, and actionable guidance grounded in decades of experience.

About Scott T. Bennett and the Expert Institute Witness Group

With more than 34 years of comprehensive property management experience, Scott T. Bennett provides expert witness services in litigation involving multi-family, mixed-use, and commercial properties across the United States. He specializes in standard-of-care, risk management, property safety, and mold-exposure cases, delivering reliable reports and testimony for attorneys representing both tenants and landlords.

Close Up Radio recently featured Scott T. Bennett, expert witness, Multi-Family Apartment Building Safety and Risk Management, in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday June 24th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-expert-witness-in-multi-family/id1785721253?i=1000774146959

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-expert-witness-in-multi-family-apartment-dwellings-scott-t-bennett-337499354

https://open.spotify.com/episode/12F9SG3DCHuANxECAaDp6u

For more information about Scott T. Bennett, please visit https://www.multifamilyexpertwitness.com/

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