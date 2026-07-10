IUC monthly public meeting set for Monday, July 13, 2026

The Iowa Utilities Commission's monthly public meeting to discuss agency issues and help inform the public and utility industry stakeholders about various dockets and functions of the Commission will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, in the IUC Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. A video livestream of the meeting will be available beginning at 12:55 p.m.

Download the meeting agenda (158.59 KB) .pdf or review it on the IUC website, iuc.iowa.gov.

Note: A portion of East Court Avenue is closed for construction. The IUC-OCA building is accessible from East 14th Street by turning west at East Court Avenue. Parking areas remain open.