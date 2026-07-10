MDC’s Powder Valley Nature Center to reopen July 11 following wastewater treatment improvement project

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KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center will reopen this Saturday, July 11, after partial completion of a wastewater treatment improvement project. The nature center building and trails will be fully accessible again during normal operating hours.

“Work on the project will still continue for a time, but the portion that required the closure has been completed,” said MDC Nature Center Manager, Scott Sarantakis.

Sarantakis said that the nature center team has prepared a wide variety of public programs for the first week of its reopening. For a complete list of free programs offered at Powder Valley, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/opM.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.