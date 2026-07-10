Col. Nelson Assumes Command of White Sands Missile Range in Ceremony Honoring Legacy and Innovation

Against the stunning backdrop of the Organ Mountains Parade Field, White Sands Missile Range marked a pivotal moment on July 9 as Brig. Gen. Andrew “Drew” Morgan formally relinquished command to Col. Johnathon Nelson during a Change of Command ceremony.

Maj. Gen. Patrick L. Gaydon, Commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Command, set a tone of camaraderie and respect as he opened the ceremony and welcomed distinguished guests, staff, and community members. He highlighted Morgan’s leadership, noting his oversight of 39 joint tenant organizations and more than 6,000 service members, families, and civilians who live and work at White Sands Missile Range.

“Drew also wore a second hat, as the Deputy Commanding General for Developmental Tests, my deputy commander in ATEC,” Gaydon said. “He helped to synchronize all the test ranges across the Army, not just White Sands, but Yuma, Redstone, Dugway, Aberdeen, and the Electronic Proving Ground at Fort Huachuca. And I can't say how much I appreciated this part of what Drew did, wearing that hat.”

Gaydon went on to highlight Nelson’s impressive qualifications and readiness to lead White Sands Missile Range.

“He’s an acquisition officer, but I would call him a special kind of acquisition officer who has more test experience than anyone uniformed in the Army for eight years,” Gaydon said about Nelson. “He was a test officer, an operational test command and evaluator at Aberdeen, and spent three years in command at Yuma.”

As Morgan prepares to transition to U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, he took a moment to express his gratitude to the visitors and employees in attendance.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Col. John Nelson this past year in his recent role as the Senior Commander of Yuma Proving Ground—his final year of a highly successful three-year command there. I’ve witnessed his judgment firsthand, his technical acumen, and his ability to bring clarity to complex missions,” Morgan said. “He was hand-selected by Maj. Gen. Gaydon and endorsed by the Chief of Staff of the Army to take Command of WSMR. That’s some weighty confidence.”

Taking the podium, Nelson addressed his new team with a direct and heartfelt message:

“To the men and women of White Sands Missile Range, your expertise, professionalism and commitment are unmatched. Your reputation precedes you, and I look forward to serving alongside you to execute our critical mission in support of our nation's defense.”

White Sands Missile Range stands as the nation’s premier military test range, proudly known as the “Birthplace of America’s Missile and Space Activity.” Spanning 3,200 square miles, it continues to play a vital role in advancing national defense by supporting the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as commercial and international partners. Each year, the range’s cutting-edge facilities enable more than 3,000 tests, underscoring its enduring legacy and commitment to innovation.