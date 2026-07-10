FRCSW Celebrates Opening of New V-22 Hangar

Earlier this year, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) marked a significant milestone in naval aviation sustainment with a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new V-22 Osprey maintenance hangar, a state-of-the-art facility designed to increase capacity, improve efficiency, and ensure the command remains ready to support the Navy and Marine Corps for decades to come.

The new facility represents a multimillion-dollar investment completed in just 25 months and delivers a modern, purpose-built environment dedicated to sustaining, repairing, and modernizing the V-22 Osprey fleet.

“This facility is more than a building, it is an investment in readiness, our workforce, and the sustainment of naval aviation,” said CAPT Shannon Thompson (FRCSW Commanding Officer). “Increasing capabilities and exploiting our constraints at FRCSW aligns us in pursuit of the Chief of Naval Operations “North Star” goal of 80 percent Combat Surge Ready forces.” Spanning more than 64,000 square feet, the new hangar provides FRCSW artisans, engineers, and support personnel with the advanced infrastructure needed to meet increasing fleet demands. The facility includes 39,781 square feet of high bay hangar space and 24,556 square feet of dedicated back shops and administrative areas.

The hangar features four full size V-22 aircraft maintenance bays, allowing multiple aircraft to be supported simultaneously while increasing aircraft throughput capacity for the command by approximately 25 percent. Integrated 400Hz aircraft power at each bay improves troubleshooting and testing efficiency, while two 5 ton bridge cranes provide artisans enhanced overhead lift capability throughout the entire maintenance space, a significant improvement over the command’s previous facility.

The new hangar was also designed to improve the way FRCSW performs maintenance. The modern layout eliminates much of the aircraft and equipment movement previously required, reducing delays, improving workflow, and allowing maintenance teams to focus on returning aircraft to the Fleet faster and more efficiently.

Advanced features throughout the facility include integrated digital tracking tools to better manage parts, processes, and workflow; dedicated sheet metal, composite, and machine shops; storage and kitting areas; an improved tool room; and a HAZMAT issue center. These capabilities allow critical maintenance processes to occur under one roof, improving coordination and reducing turnaround time.

The facility also reinforces FRCSW’s commitment to providing its workforce with a safe, modern, and efficient environment. People are our number 1 asset and worker safety remains a top priority. The hangar incorporates specialized systems including underground fuel cell ventilation, integrated fall-protection systems, dedicated HAZMAT and HAZWASTE spaces, and improved tool control areas to support safer maintenance operations. The new hangar was also designed with sustainability in mind. High efficiency lighting, energy management systems, and advanced environmental controls reduce energy consumption and water usage while helping the command maintain its commitment to responsible operations and compliance with all environmental standards.

This new facility represents more than a current capability improvement; it is also a long term investment in the future of naval aviation. Designed to support the evolving V-22 fleet for the next 75 to 100 years, the facility ensures FRCSW remains positioned to meet future operational requirements and continue delivering unmatched depot level maintenance support to the Fleet.

As naval aviation continues to evolve, facilities like the new V-22 hangar ensure FRCSW remains prepared to answer the call. By expanding capacity, improving processes, and investing in its people, FRCSW strengthens its ability to provide mission ready aircraft and capabilities to the Sailors and Marines who defend the Nation.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!