Couple Who Met on BK Adventure's Facebook Page Celebrates Marriage with First Bioluminescence Kayak Tour Together

Love Found at BK Adventure

Mike and Michelle's love story began with a simple Facebook comment and comes full circle beneath Florida's glowing waters during the July new moon.

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BK Adventure is celebrating a remarkable love story that began with a single Facebook comment and is now coming full circle on the glowing waters of Florida's Space Coast.About a year and a half ago, Mike commented on a BK Adventure Facebook post, saying how much fun the bioluminescence tour looked. Michelle, another follower of the page, replied, "We should go sometime."That simple exchange turned into a conversation that never ended.The two quickly formed a connection, fell in love, and, two months ago, were married.Now, Mike and Michelle are preparing for another milestone. They have booked their very first BK Adventure bioluminescence tour together as husband and wife during the July new moon, considered one of the best times of the year to experience Florida's famous glowing waters. With little moonlight overhead, the darkness allows the natural bioluminescence to shine at its brightest, creating an unforgettable experience on the water."We love hearing stories like Mike and Michelle's," said Sandra BK, CEO at BK Adventure. "Our tours have always been about creating meaningful experiences in nature, and this story reminds us that connections can happen long before guests ever step into a kayak. Knowing that two people found each other through our Facebook community and are now celebrating their marriage with us is incredibly special."For Mike and Michelle, this tour represents more than an adventure. It is a celebration of the unexpected moment that brought them together and the beginning of a new chapter in the place where their story first started.BK Adventure's bioluminescence kayak tours give guests the opportunity to witness one of nature's most extraordinary phenomena as tiny organisms illuminate the water with every paddle stroke. The July new moon offers some of the darkest skies of the season, making it one of the premier times to experience the spectacular natural glow.For more information or to book a bioluminescence kayaking tour, visit BK Adventure at www.bkadventure.com About BK AdventureBK Adventure is a premier Florida outdoor adventure company specializing in kayak tours, bioluminescence experiences, and eco-tours. Known for expert guides, top-of-the-line equipment, and an unwavering focus on safety and environmental stewardship, BK Adventure has introduced thousands of guests to Florida's breathtaking natural waterways.

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