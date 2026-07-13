BulkLoads Acquires Livestock Network, Uniting Two of Agriculture's Most Trusted Trucking Communities

Livestock haulers will gain access to the full BulkLoads ecosystem, from fast factoring and livestock-specialized insurance to a purpose-built TMS.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BulkLoads, the largest bulk freight marketplace in North America, today announced it has acquired Livestock Network (livestocknetwork.com), the leading load board and online community for the livestock transportation industry since 2000. The acquisition unites two of trucking's most established freight communities and gives the nation's livestock haulers direct access to the network, tools, and services that have made BulkLoads the hub of the bulk freight industry.

The move builds on an existing partnership between the two platforms and brings Livestock Network fully into the BulkLoads family, including its load board, truck board, company rating system, active industry forum, classifieds, trucking tools and directories.

For livestock haulers, the day-to-day experience they rely on stays in place, with more on the way. In the months ahead, members can expect meaningful improvements as the two platforms come together, including easy access to the broader suite of services BulkLoads offers its members: Smart Freight Funding for fast, no-contract, ag-specialized factoring; Bulk Insurance Group for coverage built specifically for ag haulers; BulkTMS, a transportation management system designed for the agriculture industry; and Bulk Freight Insights for market data and analysis.What we’re most excited about is what’s ahead. We’re investing in the future of Livestock Network with meaningful technology improvements designed to better serve the livestock hauling community. That means a refreshed, faster website that’s easier to navigate, a mobile app planned for the future so you can manage loads from the cab, and new features and tools built around the way you haul every day.

"Livestock hauling is one of the most specialized, relationship-driven parts of the trucking industry, and Livestock Network has been at the center of it for more than 25 years," said Larry Hurt, CEO of BulkLoads. "We didn't acquire it to change what works. We acquired it to give livestock haulers more, the same way we've helped bulk carriers find loads, get paid faster, and run stronger businesses. Bringing these two communities together was the natural next step."

"Livestock Network started in 2000 to give livestock haulers something built just for them, a place to find loads, talk shop, and do business with people who understand this industry," said Matt Fredin, co-founder of Livestock Network and a partner at BulkLoads. "Our members keep everything they've come to rely on, and now they get the strength of the entire BulkLoads network and technology behind them."

Livestock Network members do not need to take any action. The platform remains fully operational, and the BulkLoads team will share more about new features and integrations in the coming months.

About BulkLoads BulkLoads is the largest bulk freight marketplace in North America, connecting more than 10,000 carriers, shippers, and brokers across hopper, end dump, pneumatic, tanker, walking floor, and grain freight. Founded in 2010 and based in Springfield, Missouri, BulkLoads is more than a load board. It is a community-driven ecosystem that also includes freight factoring through Smart Freight Funding, bulk-specialized coverage through Bulk Insurance Group, a purpose-built transportation management system in BulkTMS, market analysis through Bulk Freight Insights, and original media and industry content. Learn more at BulkLoads.

About Livestock Network Livestock Network (livestocknetwork.com) is the largest online resource for the livestock transportation industry. Founded in 2000, it has grown from a simple livestock load board into a full community for livestock haulers and shippers, featuring a load board, truck board, company rating system, an active industry forum, classifieds, trucking tools and directories, and the BeefSpotter Feedyard Atlas. Livestock Network is now part of the BulkLoads family.

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