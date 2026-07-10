Finding Meaning, Purpose, and Fulfillment: Making Sense of God, Life, and Success Inspires Purposeful Living

Finding Meaning, Purpose, and Fulfillment: Making Sense of God, Life, and Success by Art Girard

Art Girard presents a Christian guide helping readers explore faith, discover God-given purpose, and build a life grounded in biblical truth and fulfillment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Girard announces the release of Finding Meaning, Purpose, and Fulfillment: Making Sense of God, Life, and Success, a comprehensive Christian guide that explores life's deepest questions through a rational and biblically grounded framework accessible to both newcomers and seasoned believers. Written for individuals seeking greater clarity about God, faith, identity, and life purpose, the book encourages and guides readers in developing a meaningful relationship with God while discovering how spiritual truth can shape everyday decisions. Combining practical wisdom with biblical insight, Art Girard offers an accessible resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of biblical Christianity, God’s design for life, and lasting direction and fulfillment.

In Finding Meaning, Purpose, and Fulfillment: Making Sense of God, Life, and Success, Art examines four essential questions that he presents as foundational for experiencing true meaning, purpose, and fulfillment in life: Who Is God, How Has God Designed Life to Be Lived, Who Am I, and What Is God Asking Me to Do. As one connects with God and finds deeper answers to these questions, meaning, purpose, and fulfillment emerge naturally. Through thoughtful discussion, practical examples, and a structured approach to spiritual growth, the book explores how faith, reason, and personal experience work together to strengthen one’s relationship with God.

The inspiration for the book emerged from the author’s lifelong commitment to teaching, ministry, and helping others navigate life’s most important questions. After decades of serving as both an educator and associate pastor, Art recognized that many people desire a deeper understanding of faith but often struggle with unanswered questions or misconceptions. He wrote this book to provide readers with a clear, thoughtful pathway for exploring biblical Christianity and discovering the purpose God has uniquely prepared for each individual.

At its heart, Finding Meaning, Purpose, and Fulfillment: Making Sense of God, Life, and Success emphasizes that true fulfillment is found through an ongoing personal relationship with God rather than external achievements alone. The book encourages readers to approach life as a journey of discovery guided by biblical principles and personal reflection.

Written for Christians, spiritual seekers, church study groups, educators, ministry leaders, and anyone searching for greater meaning and direction, the book offers a balanced blend of biblical teaching, rational exploration, and practical guidance. Its encouraging message aims to uplift and support those seeking to strengthen their faith and live with greater purpose and intentionality, fostering hope and confidence in their spiritual journey.

Art Girard is a retired educator and pastor whose career spans more than four decades of teaching, mentoring, and Christian ministry. After teaching mathematics for forty-one years and serving concurrently as an associate pastor for two decades, he continues to encourage others through thoughtful writing and mentoring that combines biblical wisdom with practical application.

The book is available at:

Print: https://a.co/d/04Iwg7TV

eBook: https://artgirard.com

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.