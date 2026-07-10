DEPORTED: DHS Removes Convicted Child Rapist Pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement confirming that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested and deported an illegal alien from Laos who had been pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his fellow sanctuary politicians despite a prior conviction for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Tou Lue Vang, an illegal alien from Laos, had been convicted in 2006 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he repeatedly assaulted a girl between 2002 and 2004, starting when she was just 10 years old. He once offered his victim $10 to keep quiet about the sexual assaults. When interviewed by police, he tried to justify his actions as “a cultural thing,” and even said that his victim was just as guilty as him and should also be arrested.

Following his conviction, a Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued Vang a final order of removal on October 31, 2006.

Tou Lue Vang being deported

ICE first arrested and detained Vang on December 10, 2025. On February 19, 2026, a judge in the District of Minnesota ordered his release from ICE custody. On June 10, 2026, the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission voted to grant a pardon to Vang.

The letter from the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission announcing Vang’s pardon

“ICE deported Tou Vang, an illegal alien convicted child rapist. This monster repeatedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Tim Walz pardoned this sex criminal in an attempt to allow him to remain in our country. These are the criminal illegal aliens he and sanctuary politicians are protecting. We will always put the safety of the American people first.”

Vang entered the United States in California in 1994 and was granted legal status by the Clinton Administration. That status was revoked upon his conviction and final order of removal in 2006.

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