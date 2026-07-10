Kingdom & Co. Launches Small Luxuries, a New Division for Single-Room Design-Build Projects in Las Vegas

Kingdom & Co., a luxury design-build firm, launches Small Luxuries, a division built to bring the company's design-build approach to single-room projects.

People would reach out about a bathroom or a kitchen refresh and the project didn't fit how we operate. Homeowners wanted quality, and we kept sending them elsewhere. So, we built a lane for it.” — Brian Horner, Head of Construction

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingdom & Co., the Las Vegas-based luxury design-build firm known for custom homes and full-scale remodels, today announced the launch of K&Co. Small Luxuries, a new division built to bring the company's design-build approach to focused, single-room projects.Small Luxuries covers work like bathroom renovations, kitchen refreshes, custom built-ins, flooring replacement, and home office buildouts — projects that don't require a multi-month design phase or full construction management but still call for the craftsmanship Kingdom & Co. is known for."People would see our work on a friend's house or in our portfolio and reach out about a single bathroom or a kitchen refresh," said Brian Horner, Head of Construction. "The honest answer used to be that the project didn't fit how we operate. But the homeowner asking about one room still wanted quality, and we kept sending them elsewhere. So, we built a lane for it."Same Team, Smaller ScopeSmall Luxuries is not a scaled-down or discount offering. Projects are led by Kingdom & Co.'s in-house designers and construction crews, following a streamlined version of the company's established design-build process — not a stripped-down one. The division is defined by scope, not budget, meaning a single room can range from a simple refresh to a high-end renovation and still receive the same standard of design involvement, material selection, and construction management the firm applies to full custom homes.Timing Behind the LaunchThe launch follows Kingdom & Co.'s acquisition of Canyon Creek Custom Homes earlier this year and the addition of builder John McDonough to its leadership team, giving the company added capacity to formalize the division rather than continue turning smaller projects away. The move builds on a collective 30 years of design and construction experience across the Las Vegas valley and comes on the heels of Kingdom & Co. being named a 2026 NARI Regional Remodeler of the Year.About Kingdom & Co.Kingdom & Co. is a luxury design-build firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializing in custom home construction and full-scale remodels. The company operates from studios in Lone Mountain, Summerlin, Henderson, and Centennial, and was named a 2026 NARI Regional Remodeler of the Year.

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