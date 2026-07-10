District 1: Thomas Perlick, Sarona

Includes Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Iron, Marathon, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Washburn, and Wood counties.

District 2: Matt Wagenson, Bear Creek

Includes Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Shawano, Vilas, and Waupaca counties.



DATCP is mailing ballots to eligible soybean growers. If you have not received a ballot by July 25 and are an eligible grower, please contact the DATCP Market Orders Program at DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov to request a ballot. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to DATCP, Market Orders Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911, postmarked on or before August 15, 2026. Unsigned ballots will not be counted​.

Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2026.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about these boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

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