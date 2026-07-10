Đurić Meets Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán in Rome

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met today in Rome with Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Orbán, to discuss bilateral relations and the overall cooperation between Serbia and Hungary, Serbia's European integration process, and the current situation in the Western Balkans.

Minister Đurić expressed his expectation that Serbia and Hungary would continue to cultivate their exceptionally close good-neighbourly relations, which have reached their highest level in modern history. He voiced confidence that today's meeting would be followed by further contacts and meetings between officials of the two countries, including engagements at the highest political level.

Speaking about Serbia's European integration process, Minister Đurić emphasized that Serbia highly values Hungary's consistent support and reaffirmed that European Union membership remains Serbia's strategic commitment.

The interlocutors agreed that the Serbian community in Hungary and the Hungarian national minority in Serbia constitute a strong bridge between the two countries and provide an important impetus for the further strengthening of bilateral relations.

Addressing economic cooperation, Minister Đurić noted that it is underpinned by the steady growth of merchandise trade and trade in services, the increasing volume of Hungarian investment in Serbia, and the successful implementation of joint infrastructure and energy projects of bilateral and regional significance.

Minister Đurić also welcomed Hungary's confirmation of its participation in the Specialised Expo 2027 Belgrade, expressing confidence that, through its rich cultural heritage and creative potential, Hungary would make a significant contribution to the quality and diversity of the international exhibition.