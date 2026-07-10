Đurić: Serbia Is Steadfastly Implementing Reforms for the Benefit of Its Citizens

Speaking from Rome, where he is participating in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the informal Friends of the Western Balkans group, Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić said that the gathering provided an opportunity to further strengthen Serbia's position in Europe in the context of opening Cluster 3, while also promoting Serbia as a country that is consistently implementing reforms for the benefit of its citizens.

"We presented a strong case here as to why it would be a missed opportunity not to open Cluster 3 at this stage, particularly because it encompasses a set of laws, regulations and policy areas aimed at improving the position of employees, enhancing competitiveness, strengthening the economy, and addressing many other issues of direct importance to our citizens," Đurić said.

The Serbian foreign minister stressed that the key priority is to ensure continued progress in reforms, noting that he had informed his counterparts in Rome about Serbia's achievements, describing them as "a quantum leap in legislative activity," with 23 reform laws already adopted and additional legislation currently undergoing parliamentary procedure.

"I believe we are creating a positive atmosphere and momentum with regard to Serbia's European integration. It was particularly important for us to convey the message that, across the three key pillars—regional relations and the preservation of stability, the Common Foreign and Security Policy, and the implementation of reforms—Serbia remains one of the cornerstones of our region. We also discussed the broader geopolitical context, explaining why this is an important moment for Europe to enlarge, why the countries of the Balkans contribute to the resilience, security and stability of Europe as a whole, and what potential they bring," Đurić emphasized.

The minister also noted that participants engaged in a discussion over the very term "Western Balkans," adding that Serbia much prefers the designation "Southeast Europe," as the term "Western Balkans" raises a number of issues.

"One particularly noteworthy and important development at the summit was Hungary's participation. Today, we jointly decided to welcome Hungary into the Friends of the Western Balkans group, a decision that was greeted with applause and acclamation. It is important to have as many countries as possible supporting the European Union's enlargement process," Đurić pointed out.

The Serbian foreign minister also highlighted what he described as an excellent meeting with Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Orbán, expressing confidence that the outstanding relations between Serbia and Hungary would continue to develop.

"We expect and hope that, in the coming days, meetings at both the high and highest political levels will reaffirm this partnership. In any case, it is in the interest of both sides to continue nurturing these relations at every level—not only government-to-government, but also between our citizens, our business communities, civil society, and the broader public. That is good news. We will continue to cooperate closely and successfully with Hungary," Minister Marko Đurić concluded.