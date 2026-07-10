Water Treatment Chemicals Market Industry Leaders: Competitive Positioning and Future Growth Potential

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2026 Competitors

The Business Research Company's Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The water treatment chemicals market is dominated by a mix of global specialty chemical manufacturers and water technology solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced treatment formulations, process optimization technologies, sustainable chemical development, digital water management solutions, and application-specific products to strengthen market presence and meet evolving water treatment requirements. Emphasis on treatment efficiency, regulatory compliance, resource conservation, operational reliability, and reduction of environmental impact remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving water treatment and industrial process management ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

• According to our research, Ecolab Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The company’s global water business, which is directly involved in the water treatment chemicals market, provides a comprehensive portfolio of coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale control solutions, biocides, and process treatment chemicals that support water quality improvement, operational efficiency, asset protection, and sustainability objectives across municipal, industrial, energy, and manufacturing applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

Major companies operating in the water treatment chemicals market are Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, BASF SE, Veolia Water Technologies, Dow Chemical Company, ChemTreat Inc., Lonza Group AG, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Solvay SA, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Innospec Inc., Ixom Operations Pty Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Hydrite Chemical Co., DuBois Chemicals Inc., Carus Corporation, Arkema S.A., American Water Chemicals Inc., Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Co. Ltd., SNF Group, Guardian Chemical Specialties Inc., BWA Water Additives UK Limited, Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals Co. Ltd., Aqua Clear Industries Inc., Aries Chemical Inc., Chemtex Speciality Limited, Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Avista Technologies Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent water quality regulations, complex treatment requirements across end-use industries, increasing demand for customized chemical formulations, and the need for extensive technical service and application expertise. Leading players such as Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, BASF SE, Veolia Water Technologies, Dow Chemical Company, ChemTreat Inc., Lonza Group AG, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Solvay SA, and Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. hold notable market shares through comprehensive product portfolios, strong customer relationships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in sustainable and high-performance treatment chemistries. As demand for efficient water management, industrial process optimization, wastewater recycling, and regulatory compliance increases, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion of treatment solution capabilities are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Ecolab Inc. (6%)

o Kemira Oyj (4%)

o BASF SE (3%)

o Veolia Water Technologies (2%)

o Dow Chemical Company (2%)

o ChemTreat Inc. (1%)

o Lonza Group AG (0.5%)

o Buckman Laboratories International Inc. (0.4%)

o Solvay SA (0.4%)

o Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. (0.4%)



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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the water treatment chemicals market include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Syensqo, Arkema S.A., Albemarle Corporation, Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Nouryon Holding B.V., Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, Olin Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Westlake Corporation, Covestro AG, LANXESS AG, Tata Chemicals Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL), Kemira Oyj, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the water treatment chemicals market include Brenntag SE, Univar Solutions Inc., IMCD N.V., Azelis Group N.V., Hawkins Inc., Helm AG, Barentz International B.V., DKSH Holding Ltd., Redox Limited, ChemPoint LLC, Stockmeier Group, Safic-Alcan Group, Connell Company Inc., Biesterfeld AG, AICHI International Co. Ltd., Chemisphere Corporation, Ellsworth Corporation, CCC Chemicals Inc., Caldic B.V., Koda Distribution Group.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

•Major end users in the water treatment chemicals market include Veolia Environnement S.A., Suez S.A., American Water Works Company Inc., Xylem Inc., Essential Utilities Inc., United Utilities Group PLC, Severn Trent PLC, Thames Water Utilities Limited, Anglian Water Services Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Limited, Southern Water Services Limited, Singapore Public Utilities Board, China Water Affairs Group Limited, Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, Tata Steel Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Nestlé S.A.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Advanced water treatment chemical formulations are transforming the water treatment chemicals market by improving treatment efficiency, reducing operational costs, and supporting sustainable water management across municipal and industrial applications.

•Example: In April 2024, Gradiant unveiled CURE Chemicals, a comprehensive portfolio of more than 300 specialized formulations for water and wastewater treatment processes.

•Its broad range of corrosion and scale inhibitors, biocides, antiscalants, cleaners, coagulants, and flocculants enhances treatment performance and improves system reliability. This optimizes resource utilization while supporting environmentally responsible water treatment operations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Sustainable Innovation Through Bio-Based Water Treatment Chemical Formulations

•Advanced Digital Monitoring Enhancing Chemical Dosing And Process Efficiency

•Integration Of Smart Water Management Solutions Across Industrial Facilities

•Strategic Partnerships Expanding Water Treatment Service Networks And Capabilities

•Product Investments Advancing High-Performance And Environmentally Friendly Chemistries

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What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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