Mystery Novel “Devious Web” Brings Toronto and Ontario Cottage Country to Life for Summer Thriller Readers

Mystery novel "Devious Web": a suspenseful summer read set in Toronto & Ontario cottage country

Former journalist and business communications expert delivers authentic tech-driven whodunit

Shelley Grandy builds a complex story packed with twists & turns. Tension, characters and connections are so well-constructed that even savvy murder mystery readers won’t see many developments coming.” — Midwest Book Review

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian author Shelley Grandy’s mystery novel "Devious Web” offers readers a suspenseful journey to Toronto and Ontario’s cottage country where business, politics, family loyalties, and murder collide. Ideal for vacation reading, the novel combines entertainment with thought-provoking themes.

A five-star reader review on Amazon.ca says, “I particularly loved the Toronto setting as it’s rare in fiction but also a perfect backdrop for a whodunit thriller.”

“I’ve always believed that settings should be as memorable as characters,” said Grandy. “Because I’ve visited every location in the novel, from Toronto to Georgian Bay cottage country to North Carolina, readers can experience places that feel authentic as the mystery unfolds.”

The novel begins with tech CEO Tom Oliver coming under attack just as he is considering selling his Toronto-based data analytics startup to a Silicon Valley AI company. Who would want to harm this well-liked entrepreneur, and why? His friend, homicide detective Jason Liu, works to unravel a web of secrets and deceit, with Tom’s colleagues and family members coming under scrutiny.

The author’s background—as a former journalist, corporate communications director, and founder of a high-tech PR firm—lends credibility to the storyline. “Devious Web” launched just prior to the 2024 US presidential election and invoked business and political topics that have since become headline news, including gerrymandering of U.S. voting districts.

“International mystery genre readers have compared “Devious Web” to productions that combine corporate power struggles and family dynamics, like my favorites “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Suits”,” said Grandy. “Whether on staycation or heading to a travel destination, I hope readers enjoy their journey with my novel.”

Distributed worldwide by Simon & Schuster, “Devious Web” is available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook editions through online booksellers, major retailers, and independent bookstores.

Learn more about the book, read the author’s blog, and discover the inspiration behind “Devious Web” at www.shelleygrandy.com.

Critical Acclaim:

“A thrilling and well-crafted read that will captivate fans of tech-driven mysteries.” — Publishers Weekly BookLife Reviews

“Shelley Grandy builds a complex story packed with twists and turns. Tension, characters, and connections are so well-constructed that even savvy murder mystery readers won’t see many of these developments coming.” — Midwest Book Review

More reviews are available on Amazon, Goodreads, Barnes and Noble, and Indigo.

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