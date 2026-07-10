Benjamin Wey, Senior Economic Policies Advisor, Hamilton Reserve Bank

July 8 feature explores how Nevis-headquartered Hamilton Reserve Bank serves clients in 150+ countries through capital, compliance and $100M in technology.

I see Hamilton Reserve Bank as proof that a large Caribbean institution can operate confidently and successfully compete on the global stage.” — Benjamin Wey, Senior Economic Policies Advisor

NEVIS, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEVIS, Saint Kitts and Nevis, July 10, 2026 - Hamilton Reserve Bank today highlighted a feature published July 8 by The Citizen examining the bank's international operating model and Senior Economic Policies Advisor Benjamin Wey's view that Caribbean institutions can compete globally when technology, capital, compliance, speed and service operate as one system. The interview presents a substantive look at how a Caribbean-headquartered bank serves governments, entrepreneurs, family offices, international businesses and high-net-worth individuals whose financial needs cross borders.Benjamin Wey on Global Banking Scale, Rooted in NevisIn the interview, Wey describes Hamilton Reserve Bank as the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean. The article cites more than US$16 billion in deposits and custodial assets, clients in more than 150 countries, support for 126 currencies and 15 languages, and 11 correspondent banking channels. Together, those capabilities illustrate the bank's strategy: combine Caribbean market knowledge with the infrastructure and reach expected of an international financial institution.KEY FACTS CITED IN THE FEATURE• Global reach: Clients from more than 150 countries, with support for 126 currencies and 15 languages.• Scale: More than US$16 billion in deposits and custodial assets, as stated in the interview.• Technology and access: A US$100 million technology investment and 11 correspondent banking channels supporting round-the-clock international service.Technology, Compliance and Client TrustBenjamin Wey says the bank's US$100 million technology investment supports 24/7 global reach, while its Temenos-powered digital platform is designed to scale international service without compromising compliance or client experience. He also points to the bank's early adoption of advanced facial recognition for onboarding and transaction verification as an example of using financial technology to make service faster while strengthening security.The feature also addresses a central issue in international banking: how to protect legitimate client confidentiality while meeting rigorous anti-money-laundering obligations. Wey argues that privacy and compliance reinforce one another when a bank understands its clients, verifies the origin of funds and applies professional discretion. That approach, he says, is especially important for family offices, cross-border businesses and individuals focused on wealth planning, succession, asset protection and global mobility.A Caribbean Platform for Global CommerceBeyond the bank itself, Wey frames Hamilton Reserve Bank as evidence of the Caribbean's broader ability to deliver world-class financial services. Modern banking infrastructure can help regional governments, businesses and individuals move capital efficiently, support investment and connect more effectively with international markets. In the context of citizenship-by-investment programs, the interview discusses how strong banking technology and compliance can improve transparency, due diligence and the movement of funds after regulatory requirements are satisfied.The Citizen is the official publication of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of Antigua and Barbuda. Published July 8, the feature places Benjamin Wey's perspective and Hamilton Reserve Bank's operating model within a wider discussion about the Caribbean's growing role in international banking and financial connectivity.Read the full feature: Benjamin Wey on redefining international banking from the Caribbean About Hamilton Reserve BankHamilton Reserve Bank is a Caribbean-headquartered global bank serving clients from more than 150 countries. The bank provides private banking, commercial banking, custody, asset management and investment banking services from its headquarters in Nevis, Saint Kitts and Nevis. Its international platform supports cross-border banking, wealth planning and asset protection for governments, entrepreneurs, family offices, businesses and high-net-worth individuals.

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