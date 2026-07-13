Landmark Indianapolis Black Paper Outlines Systemic Directives to Resolve Oncology Diversity Crisis

Dr. Ruemu Birhiray outlines data-driven strategies to dismantle institutional barriers and optimize minority clinical trial enrollment.

We cannot achieve true health equity in cancer care until our clinical trial data accurately represents the diverse populations affected by this disease.” — Dr. Ruemu Birhiray

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published consensus paper in Wiley's Diversity & Inclusion Research journal delivers a tactical, data-driven framework to dismantle institutional barriers preventing minority and underserved patient populations from accessing cutting-edge cancer therapies.The paper, "Indianapolis Consensus Recommendations for Promoting Diversity and Equity in Cancer Clinical Trials: 'The Indianapolis Black Paper,'" addresses a profound deficit in modern medicine: while minority populations carry a disproportionate burden of certain cancers, they remain severely underrepresented in the clinical trials used to approve modern oncology drugs.Led by chief author Dr. Ruemu Birhiray, President and CEO of Indy Hematology Education , Inc., the consensus document provides clinical researchers, pharmaceutical sponsors, and regulatory bodies with specific mandates to optimize minority enrollment. The paper outlines concrete strategies for community-based outreach, financial navigation assistance for trial participants, and the implementation of diverse clinical trial staffing to foster trust and access in underserved communities."We cannot achieve true health equity in cancer care until our clinical trial data accurately represents the diverse populations affected by this disease," stated Dr. Birhiray.About Indy Hematology Education, Inc.Guided by the mission of achieving tomorrow’s outcomes through education today, Indy Hematology Education, Inc. provides high-value educational frameworks, scientific exchange platforms, and health equity advocacy initiatives for clinical leaders and patient advocates across the United States.

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